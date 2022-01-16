Forza Horizon 5: best settings for 2022

It’s hard to make Forza Horizon 5 look bad, but there are settings that make the visuals and gameplay as sharp as possible. The minimum and recommended system requirements are well known, but what about the game settings?

A gorgeous open-world racing game that has only been out for a few months, some settings are more important than others. A graphically intensive game, players will want a decent machine to run this beast.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

The ideal settings for Forza Horizon 5 in 2022

While there are six graphic presets (Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme) drivers can fine-tune many of the settings. Below are the optimal Forza Horizon 5 settings for drivers in 2022:

Anisotropic Filtering: High

Shadow Quality: High

Night Shadows: On

Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Environment Texture Quality: Medium

Environment Geometry Quality: High

MSAA: 2X

FXAA: Off

SSAO Quality: High

Reflection Quality: Medium

World Car Level of Detail: High

Deformable Terrain Quality: Ultra

SSR Quality: Medium

Lens Effects: Ultra

Shader Quality: High

Particle Effects Quality: High

Ray Tracing Quality: Off

Some of these settings are more important than others. Ray Tracing, for example, has no real effect on gameplay and can be left off. It is only used in Forzavista, where players view their cars up close.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



The 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR is Picture this. It's 1993. TWR and Jaguar Sport's XJ220C are competing in Le Mans’ GT class, giving birth to the XJ220S – a limited-edition, road-going variant with a 690hp twin-turbo V6 that's really fast.The 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR is #NewToForza and this week's Car Pass ride. Picture this. It's 1993. TWR and Jaguar Sport's XJ220C are competing in Le Mans’ GT class, giving birth to the XJ220S – a limited-edition, road-going variant with a 690hp twin-turbo V6 that's really fast.The 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR is #NewToForza and this week's Car Pass ride. https://t.co/l7o2pv8bU5

As far as the settings that make the biggest difference, these are shadows, shader quality and reflection quality. The biggest change in performance goes to shader quality. Lowering this will give a massive boost to performance, but the graphics will suffer. If the game is stuttering a great deal, this should be lowered first.

Players can turn off shadows entirely to increase FPS, but visually it's a negative. If the player's PC is having a hard time handling the game, this could be a solid setting to lower or turn off. Turning the setting off completely removes all shadows in the game, however, and that may look awful.

Reflection quality can also be lowered, but the medium setting will be a nice middle ground between higher and lower settings. Particle effects is another setting worth noting. If this is set to Very Low, the sandstorms in the game will completely disappear. So unless that is the player's goal, leaving them on High or Medium will still look terrific.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's difficult to make Forza Horizon 5 look anything but gorgeous, but these settings will give a nice blend of performance and visual acuity in this racing game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider