How to play Forza Horizon 5's new Hot Wheels expansion?

Hot Wheels is the latest expansion and DLC of Forza Horizon 5, and players can relive a sweet part of their childhood. The same cars and tracks that became popular as toys among children have been masterfully recreated to create a fantastic experience. However, the experience doesn't come with the base game, and players are also required to know where the event starts.

The Hot Wheels DLC is one of the two guaranteed to appear in Forza Horizon 5. Those who own a seasonal pass or Premium edition will be accessing it free of cost. Players can also get it separately if they want to have that kind of experience.

Hot Wheels has collaborated with the series in the past and even has a stand-alone game of its own. The latest expansions allow players to race on the groovy tracks in real-life-sized caste-dyed cars, which are pretty different from the other options.

The Hot Wheels expansion adds lot of new content in Forza Horizon 5

New tracks and cars, among other things, make the first expansion an exciting pick. 10 fan-favorite vehicles have been added to the roster, along with 212 km of new track.

The track is filled with danger and suspense, like how they're in real life and the weather changes from one type to another. It's safe to say that players will be challenged alright if they want to race on these tracks. The Hot Wheels expansion also brings a new story divided into five chapters.

Players must acquire the DLC separately from the store to enjoy this content for $19.99. Alternatively, all owners of the Premium Expansion bundle, Premium add-ons bundle, and Premium Edition will have access to it for free. Unless they have the latest update installed along with access to DLC, they won't be able to enjoy any of the content.

Once the prerequisites are done, the expedition will be shown on the map. There is an introductory mission that all players will be required to complete as the tutorial for the Hot Wheels world. This mission is marked between Caldera and Guanajuato. Both regions are located in Northern Mexico on the map, and players will have to travel over there.

Once players have reached there, stop, and the introductory mission will blink. This mission is not just mandatory; players will have to get it done before they want to proceed to the main content of the DLC in Forza Horizon 5. Once the first mission is done, the Hot Wheels Park will be unlocked along with all the additional content. P

Players can race on them using B-class cars and work their way up. There are plenty of events, including a new progression system that helps players complete objectives and earn different rewards.

Players can also play with their friends on the high-speed track and master the challenges they will face. Players will also be able to create their own themed events in the EvenLab. The Hot Wheels expansion has been a brilliant addition to Forza Horizon 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far