Forza Horizon 5 has a massive car list, with approximately 500 distinct cars to race through Mexico's lush jungles, colorful towns, and desert plains. The Forza Horizon 5 car list is packed with cars from over 90 different brands for the players to add to their collection.

Forza Horizon 5's Performance Index does an excellent job of grouping similar performing cars together based on numerous factors. Players can find cars ranging in speed from the slowest to the quickest by allocating alphanumeric values.

When players are racing around Mexico's streets in Forza Horizon 5, they'll probably want to do so in one of the game's supercars. However, some races, such as the A Class, require a lower class of vehicles.

These cars won't be able to compete with the Best S2 Class Cars or Best S1 Class Cars, but if players know which ones to choose, they can still hold their own.

Here are the 5 best A Class cars in Forza Horizon 5

1) HotWheels Bone Shaker

The HotWheels Bone Shaker is a bit of a meme car because it was prohibited from online racing in Forza Horizon 4 because it was too powerful. It's back in Forza Horizon 5, and it's pretty much the same as before. Its large wheels provide traction that other cars cannot match, and its power is unrivaled in the A-Class.

That isn't to suggest that with the correct music, a talented player can't beat it. 101 100 147 is a good HotWheel Bone Shaker Tune Share Code.

2) The Nissan Skyline GT-R V-SPEC 1997

The Nissan Skyline GT-R V-SPEC can outperform most cars in its class if players install the appropriate performance upgrades. This car is not only reasonable at 37,000CR from the Autoshow, but players can also find it for much less at the Auction House or try their luck with Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins.

3) 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

The 1968 Dodge Dart HEMI Super Stock - known as Dodge Dart '68 - is a pre-tuned muscle car by Dodge that appears in Forza Motorsport 4 and Forza Motorsport 5 as part of the American Muscle Car Pack and the Meguiar's Car Pack, respectively. All of Forza's major titles include it as a regular feature. Hurst Performance's 1968 Dart Hemi Super Stock, codenamed L023, is a drag racing-prepared variant with 50 units made.

4) 2008 Mitsubishi Lanser Evolution X GSR

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR (abbreviated as Lancer GSR '08) is an AWD sport compact car that debuted in Forza Motorsport 2 as part of the March Car Pack and has since become standard in all subsequent main series games, including Forza Motorsport 6: Apex.

For the model year 2008, the Evolution X replaced the Evolution IX as the tenth and last version of the Lancer Evolution series.

5) Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack” 2020

The Ford #2069 Bronco R "Welcome Pack" 2020 is definitely an A-Class masterpiece, with a near-perfect Offroad score of 9.9, ideal for blazing a trail of dust behind players as they race to the finish line or whenever they need a break from the roads.

