5 cars that might come to Forza Horizon 5 in Series 4

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest casual street-racing iteration from Playground Games and has been one of the best releases of 2021. Since its release, numerous events have followed, which delighted the fans and made them want more.

The ongoing event in the game is based on the theme of the Lunar New Year. It is being held between January 6 to February 3, 2022. All previous events followed immediately with the end of their formers, and a similar thing is expected with Series 4.

The arrival of new events means new vehicles will make their debut in the game. It creates a hyped-up atmosphere among the fans, which every developer looks up to and is a good sign for the community.

These five cars might come to Forza Horizon 5 in Series 4

The Series 4 Update is still unknown and should go live sometime around the second week of February 2022. The ongoing season, which brought a new roster of vehicles, is expected to end on February 2, 2022.

McLaren P1 GTR

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Hyundai Genesis

Porsche 911 Speedster

Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

These cars have not made it into Forza Horizon 5 yet, and fans are anticipating if these cars are going to be included with the new Series or not.

1) McLaren P1 GTR

The McLaren P1 GTR is an elite supercar that has appeared in multiple titles for Forza. It is presented as McLaren P1's pre-tuned variant in Forza Motorsport 6 as part of the Hot Wheels Car Pack, but the standard variant was shown in Forza Motorsport 7.

It is often labelled as the "ultimate track-focused driver's car." The car is yet to be featured in the latest Forza title, but it needs to be found when that day arrives.

2) Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a grand tourer, also by the name "R-R Wraith". It was last featured in Forza Motorsport 5 and used to be in all titles until Forza Motorsport 7, except Forza Horizon 2.

It is often labelled "the most powerful and dynamic Rolls-Royce in history." The car is also yet to arrive to Forza Horizon 5, and players will need to wait patiently until it takes place.

3) Hyundai Genesis

Genesis by Hyundai is an RWD sports car featured in Forza Motorsport 4 as part of the August Playseat Car Pack. It appeared in Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6: Apex.

Players used to prefer this vehicle in the previous iterations of Forza for its superb acceleration. The car is yet to appear in Forza Horizon 5, and only time will tell about its inclusion.

4) Porsche 911 Speedster

The Porsche 911 is often known as the 911 Turbo. It is an AWD supercar that was featured in the Porsche Expansion for both Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2.

It used to be one of the most fan-favourite vehicles in Forza history but has yet to debut in Forza Horizon 5.

5) Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

The Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is also known as the Chevy Camaro or Chevy Camaro SS[2]. It is an RWD pony car that was featured in all Forza titles except Forza Horizon 2.

The vehicle has not yet arrived in Forza Horizon 5, while fans hope it will come with Series 4 in February.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar