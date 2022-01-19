When is Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 ending?

Forza Horizon 5 was arguably one of the best releases from last year. The game's events and activities keep players interested after the base game contents are complete. During these events, fans try to grind as much as possible in order to collect the maximum points and unlock the best vehicles available.

The game started the new year with its third Festival Playlist on January 7, 2022, and will supposedly end on February 2, 2022. During this time, players will be exposed to a whole new roster of vehicles and challenges.

When is Series 3 going to end and when is the next Series starting in Forza Horizon 5?

Series 3 of Forza Horizon 5 revolves around the theme of the Lunar New Year. During this time, fans will be able to explore the lantern-lit streets of Guanajuato on wheels.

This is going to be a month-long event as it is supposed to be held between January 6, to February 3, 2022. If the previous dates are taken into consideration, the 3rd Series started immediately after the end of the 2nd Series. If speculation is correct, the next Series will also follow immediately right after the closure of the ongoing event.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.



Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: The Lunar New Year is here!Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato. #ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… The Lunar New Year is here! 🎇Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.#ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/f8qDW4SmmH

This event brought a lot of content along with it, as promised by the developers of the game. This includes cars from different classes that players will be able to unlock after completing certain challenges.

Here is the list of all the vehicles that have arrived with Series 3:

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2016 Zenvo TS1

Apart from these, there are certain vehicles that are going to be available with the Car Pass in Forza Horizon 5. The list of Car Pass vehicles and their availability dates are given below:

Availability Date Car Pass Vehicles January 6 1966 Jaguar XJ13 January 13 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR January 20 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo January 27 2018 Audi TT RS

Forza Horizon 5 will be filled with content for 2022 as the developers have confirmed that these monthly series updates will continue through the year.

Frequent fixes and improvements to the game will also be made as numerous complaints have been raised regarding game-breaking bugs and glitches that are still present inside the title. Fans, however, might have to wait as fixes take time to implement in conjunction with delivering new content.

Edited by Danyal Arabi