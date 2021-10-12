Conor McGregor shows off his Rolls Royce Dawn as he claims to be richer than the entire UFC roster

Conor McGregor is probably the wealthiest fighter in the UFC and he doesn't shy away from boasting. In his latest tweet, McGregor claimed to be richer than the entire UFC roster as he shared pictures of himself sitting in his luxurious Rolls Royce Dawn.

"I’m Richer than the whole roster bitch, I’m rick Ross. Rolling around Miami 🔥 @ufc richest ever in history . Just wow . Pinch me i’m powerful . Rolls Royce Miami . The key to the city to start . Proper Mondays Grinding. @dystopiagame @mcgregorfast"

Conor McGregor is one of the most marketable fighters on the current UFC roster. Win or lose, the Irishman is always in the headlines. McGregor is one of the highest-paid fighters in the promotion for good reason.

McGregor generates massive revenue from pay-per-view sales. The Irishman has headlined the top-five highest-selling pay-per-views in UFC history.

Conor McGregor is currently out of action. He is not expected to step inside the octagon anytime before next year. He is currently recovering from the horrific injury he suffered at UFC 264. He was handed a medical suspension until January 6, 2022.

Conor McGregor is on a bad run in the UFC

While he remains one of the most profitable fighters in the UFC, McGregor is suffering from a dip in form. He is 1-3 in his last four fights inside the octagon. He dropped back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021 and is currently out of the title picture in the lightweight division.

However, it would be foolish to underestimate Conor McGregor's abilities. He is, after all, a former two-division champion. It won't be a surprise if he makes a triumphant return to the octagon in his next bout.

