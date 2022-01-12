Forza Horizon 5's first expansion date possibly revealed

Players of Forza Horizon 5 have been eagerly waiting for information regarding the expansions for the game. It seems that the possible release date for the first expansion has been revealed through a now-deleted Amazon listing.

Forza Horizon 5 currently has a number of weekly and seasonal challenges for players to complete. Obviously, rewards from these challenges vary and include exclusive cars. However, players are excited about seeing an expansion as it would bring in a significant amount of new content to the racing game.

When is the Forza Horizon 5's first expansion possibly coming out

In a Reddit post, u/UUHZACIP pointed out an Amazon listing that showed the digital codes for the first expansion of Forza Horizon 5. Supposedly, this now-deleted Amazon listing claimed that the DLC will come out on January 21.

Later in the comments, u/UUHZACIP states:

"It claims to be available now when it states "available January 21st", most likely why it was deleted. The release dates comes exactly 77 days after the early access launch, but oddly enough with FH4 and FH3, it was also released 77 days after the early access launch."

"A German retailer also had a similar post up for the first expansion, but I haven't been able to find it since."

Players can find the listings for both Expansion One and Expansion Two on the official Xbox website. The description states:

"This add-on will introduce a new world location, vehicles, and gameplay."

In the Reddit post, the community has basically been wondering what they may get to see in the expansion and the possibility of one dropping in the middle of a Series. A number of them are hoping for a city expansion or something similar to the Hot Wheels Expansion.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.



Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: The Lunar New Year is here!Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato. #ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… The Lunar New Year is here! 🎇Celebrate with new cars, horns and Trailblazers as lanterns dress the streets of Guanajuato.#ForzaHorizon5 Series 3 begins this week and we've got all the details in our blog: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/f8qDW4SmmH

The game has had a storied existence since its release back in November. It had quite a strong showing at The Game Awards 2021, where it won three out of four nominations, including Best Sports/Racing Game. It also features in the Game of the Year contenders list at the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards.

