Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass DLC: All vehicles that were added with the new update

Forza Horizon 5 is a massive open-world racing game that features a beautiful setting and hundreds of vehicles. Many players will find the pre-existing car list to be abundant, and Playground Games will continue to add to it with free cars through the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist.

Even so, die-hard Forza Horizon fans may purchase the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass DLC, which adds a new car to their garage every week. Forza Horizon 5's Car Pass is an optional paid add-on. This is similar to a paid car DLC pack, and instead of obtaining all of the vehicles at once, they are released in stages over time.

The Car Pass in Forza Horizon 5 costs £24.99 (about $29.99). If players have a Game Pass subscription, the price drops to £22.49/$26.99. On PC, the discount is only available if players buy using the Xbox app rather than Steam. The Car Pass comes standard with the Deluxe Edition of Forza Horizon 5. The Premium Edition is no different.

All Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass DLC vehicles

Note: These vehicles are only available through the Forza Horizon 5’s Car Pass and cannot be obtained any other way.

Apart from the Formula Drift bundle, every car included in the Car Pass is available separately. They are £2.49/$2.99 each. Every week, a new Car Pass will be added. Within the Festival Playlist series, one appears every seven days on a Thursday around the start of a new week.

TOYOTA SUPRA MKIV FORMULA DRIFT 1995

Dan Burkett raced this Supra in the Formula Drift championship, finishing 20th in the Pro standings in 2021. Part of the Formula Drift Pack, which is available as part of the Car Pass in Forza Horizon 5.

BMW M2 FORMULA DRIFT 2020

Yves Meyer competed in the Formula Drift championship with an M2, finishing 22nd in the 2021 Pro standings. Part of the Formula Drift Pack, which is available as part of the Car Pass in Forza Horizon 5.

MAZDA RX-8 FORMULA DRIFT 2009

Kyle Mohan raced this RX-8 in the 2021 Formula Drift championship, finishing 24th overall. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

TOYOTA GR SUPRA FORMULA DRIFT 2020

Fredric Aasb won the Formula Drift Pro title in 2021 with this Supra. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 FORMULA DRIFT 2017

This Corvette was raced in the Formula Drift championship by Joao Barion, star of Netflix's Hyperdrive. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

TOYOTA COROLLA HATCHBACK FORMULA DRIFT 2019

Ryan Tuerck drove this Corolla in the Formula Drift championship, finishing sixth in the Pro standings in 2021. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

NISSAN “GOLD LEADER” DATSUN 280Z FORSBERG RACING FORMULA DRIFT 1975

This is a 280Z modified by Chris Forsberg, a Formula Drift racer, and not a Formula Drift car. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

TOYOTA GUMOUT 2JZ CAMRY STOCK CAR FORSBERG RACING FORMULA DRIFT 2010

This isn't a Formula Drift car; instead, it's an ex-NASCAR Camry with a 2JZ engine swap, modified by Formula Drift participant Chris Forsberg. The Car Pass includes this item as part of the Formula Drift Pack.

SUBARU WRX STI S209 2019

The S209 was the first-ever 'S' Subaru built for a market outside of Japan, and it was a limited-edition model with only 200 units produced.

RENAULT 8 GORDINI 1967

The rear-engine configuration of this small car was successful on circuits and rally stages, making it the first sport Renault.

MERCURY CYCLONE SPOILER 1970

Take a Mercury Cyclone muscle vehicle and add aerodynamic appendages, stripes, and a tachometer red line that can be adjusted. The 'Spoiler' edition has arrived.

FERRARI J50 2017

The limited-edition Prancing Horse is based on a successful 488 Ferrari, with just 10 made. A beautiful dress for a car that already has a stellar reputation.

FERRARI MONZA SP2 2019

Another limited-edition Ferrari, but this time just 500 were produced, split between the two-seater SP2 and the single-seater SP1. It is based on the V12 812 Superfast and does away with the windscreen for the ultimate wind-in-the-hair/bald head experience.

LAMBORGHINI ESPADA 400 GT 1973

Rather than the flashy looks that Lamborghini has been known for, the Espada was created to be comfortable on long journeys and to deliver its V12 power in a quiet, calm manner.

LAMBORGHINI HURACÁN EVO 2020

The facelifted version of Lamborghini's entry-level model. The 'EVO' refers mostly to improved infotainment and slight exterior aesthetic changes.

JAGUAR XJ13 1966

Only one of these scrapped racing prototypes was ever built, and it was severely damaged in a crash at the MIRA test facility in the United Kingdom. After being refurbished, it now resides in the British Motor Museum.

JAGUAR XJ220S 1993

If the regular XJ220 wasn't insane enough, racing gurus TWR tweaked it to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and win the GTC class. Unfortunately, it was disqualified after the race due to a technical infraction. The car was driven by John Nielsen, David Brabham, and David Coulthard. However, this did not stop six road-going variants from being made, one of which is this one.

AUDI TT RS 2018

The most radical TT ever, and it's likely to stay that way while the Teutonic coupe's destiny hangs in the balance. For a unique exhaust tone, this one has a turbocharged five-cylinder engine.

PORSCHE 911 997.2 SPORT CLASSIC 2010

The Sport Classic was a limited-edition Porsche designed to look like a classic Porsche thanks to a 'ducktail' rear spoiler and Fuchs-style wheels. It's just a normal Carrera S underneath, but just 250 were made.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF R 2021

Another unusual selection. The Volkswagen Golf R Mk7 has already been added to the game. This is the Mk7.5 version of the same car, not the all-new MK8 Golf R that is now for sale in the actual world.

MAZDA 323 GT-R 1992

The turbocharged, four-wheel-drive hatchback was a JDM icon in the 1990s, built so Mazda could compete in the WRC. The Nissan Pulsar GTI-R was its direct competitor at the time, and surprisingly, neither was particularly competitive in the rally stages.

