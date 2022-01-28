Everything we know about Forza Horizon 5's first expansion

Forza Horizon 5 has been out since November 9, 2021, giving players several months of a great racing simulator. There are dozens of vehicles to try out and buy, along with weekly challenges based on the season the games are in.

But fans have been wondering what the first expansion will bring to the game and when it might be released. Very little is known about it so far, as the developers remain focused more on ironing out Forza Horizon's issues. Despite its unknown nature, there is still some basic information we can gleam.

Here’s everything known about Forza Horizon 5’s first expansion.

Forza Horizon 5's possible location, system requirements, and more

The development behind Forza Horizon 5's first expansion is being headed by the UK-based Playground Games, the same studio that created the game. As of right now, the new location is unknown. The description on Microsoft's store page states:

“This add-on will introduce a new world location, vehicles, and gameplay.”

That isn’t much of a shocker. Previous Forza Horizon installments released DLC along similar lines, like Fortune Island for FH4. In fact, the trend of the first expansion offering extreme locations goes back all the way to Forza Horizon 2, so it's certainly something that could continue with Forza Horizon 5.

What are the system requirements?

After taking a look at the system requirements, nothing has changed from the Forza Horizon 5 base game. For both minimum and recommended specs, a 64-bit processor and operating system are necessary.

Minimum system requirements:

OS : Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor : Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVidia GTX 970 OR AMD RX 470

: NVidia GTX 970 OR AMD RX 470 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS : Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor : Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVidia GTX 1070 OR AMD RX 590

: NVidia GTX 1070 OR AMD RX 590 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

Is there a release date?

The store page lists June 6, 2021 as the expansion's release date. But that was likely a placeholder for its original release date before Playground Games made the decision to extend Forza Horizon 5’s development timeline.

Taking into consideration the release dates for past games' DLC, the first expansion was almost always released three months after the game's release, at least in North America.

Are the expansions free?

No, the expansions will not be free content. They also require that you have the base game. However, if you have purchased the Premium Edition, Premium Add-Ons Bundle, or the Expansion Bundle, you will gain access to the expansion once it goes live.

