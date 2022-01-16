Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Autumn ‘Storm’ Season playlist, challenges, rewards, and more

Xbox’s flagship racing title Forza Horizon 5 is arguably the best racing title in recent years. Forza Horizon 5 brilliantly blends a massive diverse open world with over 500 cars to drive around in, making it fun and addictive.

Currently, in its third series, Forza Horizon 5 introduced a new roster of cars. Each of the series is divided into four individual seasons, consisting of rewards, challenges, events, and more. The rewards, challenges, and events of the Autumn Storm season of Forza Horizon 5 are listed below.

Playlist, challenges, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Autumn ‘Storm’ Season

The Autumn Storm season of Forza Horizon 5 is the second season of Series 3, and it follows the Summer Wet season. The Season kicked off on January 13 and will last till January 19, 2022. Here's a look at the playlist challenges, rewards, and events of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Autumn Storm Season.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Hey quick question: Do you want to go fast?



The 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO is extremely light and accelerates so quickly, it'll catch you by surprise.



25 PTS on the Festival Playlist and it's yours to push to the limit. Hey quick question: Do you want to go fast?The 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO is extremely light and accelerates so quickly, it'll catch you by surprise. 25 PTS on the Festival Playlist and it's yours to push to the limit. https://t.co/4GXCdyJgiK

Season rewards

The Autumn Season of Series 3 has a total of 65 Playlist Points The main rewards include:

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO: 25 Playlist Points.

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37: 45 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge. "Blower Bentley"

Boys Own: Own and drive the 1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged

Break the Record: Earn a total of 9 Stars at Speed Zones in the 1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged

Sweet Taste: Win three Road Racing Events in the 1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged

Secret Agent: Drive 100 miles in the 1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged

Daily Challenges

Getting Started: Drive 10 miles in Horizon Tour events

Playception: Complete any Festival Playlist activity

Rawrsome: Win two Road Racing Events in any Jaguar car

Ultimate Talent: Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain

Waterways: Take a picture at Sierra Water Dam

Taking Stock: Spend 50,000 Credits on car upgrades

Lightning Speeds: Reach 100mph in any Expedition

Season Events

Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade event. Rewards 3 Playlist Points

Baja California: Complete The Trial challenge in an A-Class Unlimited Offroad car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin

Temple Runner: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games event in a B-Class Retro Rally car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

Swamplands: Complete the Speed Trap challenge in an A-Class 1987 Ferrari F40. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin

Welcome to the Jungle: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class 2016 Jeep Trailcat. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Tiger Roar Car Horn

Underground, Overground: Complete the Seasonal Championship in a B-Class Hot Hatch car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R

Eagle's Perch: Complete the Danger Sign challenge in a B-Class Mitsubishi car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin

Watersplash: Complete the Speed Zone challenge in a B-Class Classic Rally car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin

Calm Before the Storm: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an S2-Class Extreme Track Toys car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour event. Rewards 3 Playlist Points

Challenges

Lucky Skills: Complete the Treasure Hunt (Clue: Cause a wreck in the 2017 Nissan GT-R, with the number of tires matching the generation). Rewards 3 Playlist Points and 50,000 Credits

#Purfect: Take a photograph of the 1999 Ford Racing Puma in La Selva. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "I'm in the zone!" Forza LINK phrase

Clean Up Nicely: Earn three Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Racing Events. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the White Skinny Jeans Vanity Item

Battle Royale: Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Gong Car Horn

Forzathon Shop

Also Read Article Continues below

2008 Koenigsegg CCGT for 600 Forzathon Points

Red Round Shades Vanity Item for 75 Forzathon Points

1994 Ford Supervan 3 for 400 Forzathon Points

Wheelspin for 80 Forzathon Points

Wah Wah Wah Wahhh Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points

Super Wheelspin for 300 Forzathon Points

Edited by Danyal Arabi