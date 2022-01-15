5 most customizable Forza Horizon 5 cars in 2022

When it comes to racing games, customization plays a very important role and it's no different in Forza Horizon 5. This aspect is especially important since it is known for improving the specifications and performance of vehicles quite significantly.

Customization of vehicles improves performance and makes them stand out from the stock variants. Personal modifications often tend to reflect the personalities of the owner of that particular vehicle. Customization culture has been present for quite some time now and it comes in both forms - external and internal.

In Forza Horizon 5, players need to go to their garage to perform customizations. Under the garage menu, the "Design and Paint" option offers tons of customization options. From choosing vinyl to selecting the perfect spoiler, the options are huge.

Best cars to customize in Forza Horizon 5

5) Toyota 86

This vehicle originates from Japan and is well-known for its immense customization options in real life. With Forza Horizon 5, players can equally customize the car virtually. It is given at the beginning of the game and everyone has access to this particular vehicle.

Players have the option to customize the exterior of the car. A strong widebody package is also available, making it one of the most customizable cars in the game, especially when it's readily available.

4) Mazda RX-7

Yet another heavily customizable vehicle in Forza Horizon 5 with a Japanese origin. A handful of eye-catching widebody kits are available for the vehicle, making it stand out from the rest of the cars in the lobby.

Different tires and wheel spokes are also available for the Mazda RX7. These upgrades are to be bought with in-game credits that can be easily achieved after completing races and events.

3) Acura RSX Type S

The Acura RSX Type S also supports heavy customization in real life and Forza Horizon 5. Almost every aspect of this Japanese car can be upgraded when players go to the game's upgrade shop.

It also has a strong widebody package and top-of-the-class upgrades for brakes and tires, with an appropriate set of upgrades, the overall performance and strength boost.

2) Nissan R35

The Nissan R35 has some intense engine upgrades that help it reach a horsepower of 1100 HP. Valve updates are also available that help increase vehicle's acceleration, launch, and braking.

Exhausts can also be upgraded that helps to enhance the looks. Aside from this, some limited customizations are also available for livery, spoilers, and cooling that help improve the car's overall performance.

1) Corvette C8

The Corvette C8 is another starter car in the game. It has a stunning widebody kit that helps enhance the car's beauty. This is an ideal car for both road and off-road, especially when equipped with the appropriate upgrades.

It supports good engine upgrades, making it reliable for long runs. The car is free from the beginning, making it an eligible vehicle on this list.

