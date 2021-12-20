5 best Forza Horizon 5 widebody car kits

Open world racing games like Forza Horizon 5 are almost incomplete without customized cars that represent one’s soul and style on the streets. Forza Horizon 5 has more than 500 cars, and almost all of them have their very own customization potential.

Car customization culture has been around for a long time and adding various modifications makes them stand out from their stock form. These modifications can be made both internally and externally. While the internal mods give the car more oomph, external ones make the cars more flashy.

One of the most flashy external modifications that can be made to a car is adding a widebody kit and making it look dominant. This article will look at five cars in Forza Horizon 5 with the best widebody kit in the game.

Which cars have the best widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5?

1) Toyota Supra GR 2020

Toyota Supra with widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube/ Don Joewon Song)

The Japanese delicacy is known for its great customization options in real life, and in Forza Horizon 5, the car makes no exception. The car is available to everyone since it is given at the beginning of the game. For a free car, it has excellent exterior customizability and a strong widebody package.

2) Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT2 RS with widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube/ Don Joewon Song)

Porsche is a cult classic for every car lover and the Gran Turismo version of the Porsche 911 that came out in 2010 originally makes a fine addition in Forza Horizon 5. While the car is mostly suited for Motorsports, the GT2 RS can be modified with a great widebody kit to fit the wild streets of Forza Horizon 5.

3) Chevrolet Corvette C8

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stringray with widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube/ Don Joewon Song)

Another starter car from Forza Horizon 5 comes up on the list because of its stunning widebody kit that uplifts the beauty of the car in its own way. Not only that, the car is great for long runs, and with good engine upgrades, the car can be a beast on both road and off-road.

4) Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 with widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube/ Don Joewon Song)

The Italian magnificence is like a high-school crush for car lovers and in Forza Horizon 5, players can experience that fully. If attached with a widebody kit and slick spoiler, the car’s stellar beauty is unmatched by every other car in the game.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon We strongly recommend helmets when driving the one-of-a-kind @Lamborghini Aventador J. Available now in the seasonal championship "Getting Hyped" We strongly recommend helmets when driving the one-of-a-kind @Lamborghini Aventador J. Available now in the seasonal championship "Getting Hyped" https://t.co/ZmRqDiytUp

5) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X with widebody kit in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via YouTube/ Don Joewon Song)

Many car enthusiasts might know of the luxurious sedan from Mitsubishi, however, with proper racing modifications, the car can fly through the streets of Forza Horizon 5. Also, the car comes with a great widebody kit, that is very detailed and makes the car look truly custom.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi