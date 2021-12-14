5 fastest accelerating cars in Forza Horizon 5 (Updated)

There is no other game like Forza Horizon 5, which literally hands players a number of speed demons to race to their hearts' content.

It was quite predictable that Forza Horizon 5 would win the best game from Sports/Racing Games category at The Game Awards 2021. The game has been a masterpiece since its release and has been a hit with both critics and fans.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Grab it now! Did you pick up this week's multi-hyphenate Car Pass car? It's the ultra-rare, Japan-only, mid-engine @Ferrari J50.Grab it now! Did you pick up this week's multi-hyphenate Car Pass car? It's the ultra-rare, Japan-only, mid-engine @Ferrari J50.Grab it now! https://t.co/A6whMasWWc

With a vast collection of cars available to players, Forza Horizon 5 players have no shortage of vehicles to play with. The game keeps on getting new content, and it's quite natural that selecting the best cars often can be quite confusing.

Top five cars in Forza Horizon 5 with the fastest acceleration

While cars in Forza Horizon 5 are judged on the top speeds, acceleration is an even bigger parameter. Top speeds may set the maximum speed which the vehicle can reach, but it's not feasible all the time because driving doesn't happen on straight roads. Higher acceleration allows Forza Horizon 5 cars to pick up the pace faster, and a car with better acceleration can even beat a car with a better top speed. In Forza Horizon 5, the top five cars with the best acceleration are:

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza edition

BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Aston Martin Valhalla Concept car

Bugatti Divo

Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

5) Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

The updated version of the Hoonicorn Mustang is termed 'Hard-to-Find' and is quite difficult to acquire. The car has a valuation of 500000 credits and a PI of 952. The car has a perfect 10 acceleration rating on Forza Horizon 5 along with an 8.6 rating on speed. The handling, rated at 6.6, can improve controlling the car while driving.

4) Bugatti Divo

The Bugatti Divo is available at both autoshow and wheelspin. Divo has a valuation of 3,000,000 credits and a PI of 958. The car is a truly amazing car in Forza Horizon 5 with a great combination of speed, handling and acceleration. It has a perfect 10 for acceleration, with a 9.6 rating on speed and a 9.9 rating on handling.

3) Aston Martin Valhala Concept car

The Aston Martin Valhala Concept is available in both autoshow and wheelspin on Forza Horizon 5. With a PI of 959, the car has a valuation of 1,150,000 credits. Like the previous two names, the Valhala Concept has a perfect 10 acceleration. It weakens a bit at speed with 8.5, but the handling with a 9.2 rating is pretty decent.

2) BMW X5 M Forza edition

The SUV's DLC edition, which is given as a gift in the VIP Membership pack, suddenly makes the SUV a majestic sports car. The car is not available in ordinary mode but can be acquired in the auction house. The BMW X5 M Forza edition has perfect 10 handling and acceleration. It's not too behind in top speed with a 8 rating.

1) Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza edition

Also Read Article Continues below

Another car that comes with the Forza edition, the special edition of the Sesto Elemento, is available at the wheelspin. Both versions, the Forza and non-Forza editions, have exactly the same 10 rating on acceleration and handling. While the Forza edition comes with an 8.4 speed rating, the standard edition of the Sesto Elemento comes with a 7.8 speed rating.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar