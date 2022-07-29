Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels review: Childhood dream becoming reality

Forza Horizon 5, released in November 2021, is the latest racing game from Playground Games. To extend the content given with the base title, the developers have added a new Hot Wheels DLC, which I was able to get my hands on.

Hot Wheels has been a massive thing for me since my childhood. I even picked up a hobby of collecting and trading supercars.

As I grew up, this hobby got lost somewhere. Forza Horizon 5’s How Wheels DLC reignited that childhood interest in exotic 1000:1 scale models.

While Forza Horizon 3 did have its own Hot Wheels collection, it had felt like merely another addition. However, with Forza Horizon 5, this was not the case as Playground Games brought the iconic orange and blue-themed tracks in the latest simulation racing game.

Rekindling the thrill I had back in childhood with a miniature Hot Wheels track, the new Forza Horizon 5 expansion has indeed stepped in the right direction.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC: Live your dreams in Hot Wheels amusement park

Even after you finish Horizon Horizon 5’s base game, the new DLC feels entirely new. It introduces players to the unique world of high-speed racing.

This new world is set in a different location up in the sky, complexly closed-circuited in a good way. Now, even though games like Hot Wheels Unleashed exist in 2022, this new DLC is a breath of fresh air mixed with burnt tires.

While I like the chase thrills of street racing in games like Need For Speed, having unconventionally empty roads isn’t bad either. This new DLC is wholly based on traditional Hot Wheels track sets in the world of Forza Horizon 5.

They say heavens lie above, but all I can see are orange tracks with cars going fast

Rollercoaster vibe check, this sure looks scary but a fun thing to do (Image via Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels)

My journey with the new Forza Horizon 5 DLC started in Mexico at the spot where the Hot Wheels outposts lie. Expecting to see a normal outpost outside Mexico, I was astonished as I was teleported to a new world.

This racing world exists in the sky, with tracks stretching long and looping in multiple areas. This new map is sectioned into three significant parts or biomes: Giants Canyon, Ice Cauldron, and Forest Falls.

Each of these areas blends with the other smoothly, and every track within these areas is complex and fun to traverse through.

However, unlike Mexico, this new world is built with a closed circuit layout, so gamers do not easily fall out of the map. This new setting was fascinating for me as I came to see every childhood fantasy in a high-definition simulation.

This new map is full of surprises, like the slippery ice track that requires a lot of control in some areas. Having some variations with the tracks made this DLC feel like a non-linear racing world with many opportunities to pull off cool stunts here and there.

Give me wheels, give me some Hot Wheels

Defying gravity by staying upside down (Image via Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels)

Users will start their new DLC journey with a Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker (2013), which has the iconic Redline wheel from the first edition models. All of these things were explained in the campaign, and players will learn more about Mattel’s miniature models.

When users start their campaign journey, they won’t be allowed to immediately use powerful cars on the track. Instead, they will have to complete each Academy event.

Starting with B-tier cars, gamers must make their way up to use better cars, and the grind doesn’t seem boring.

Additionally, the entire map design is very complex in a great way, and it has certain points of interest not to make it boring. From steep falls to long jumps in between tracks like the iconic Hot Wheels sets, this Forza Horizon 5 DLC was a pleasure.

Apart from existing tracks, players can make their own with Forza Horizon 5’s Event Lab, which is a great addition. The community is active when making great tracks and with limitless possibilities as an option, making anything is surely viable.

Even though I couldn’t finish the entire expansion, every event was exciting, and race tracks were fun to traverse. Unlike the base game’s physics, racing in this DLC feels slightly more grippy, and the traction is much better.

It wasn’t disorienting when going through loops and gave a pleasant overall experience.

Compared to the base title, the campaign is slightly shorter in the new DLC. However, for its pricing, it is surely enough to satisfy gamers with additional exclusive content.

Does the game still perform well?

This is sure like an Hot Wheels amusement park I would love to visit (Image via Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels)

For my performance testing, I ran the game on the same configuration as the base game for comparison, and it is as follows:

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600

Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: RTX 2060 Super

RTX 2060 Super RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Preset: Ultra + Raytracing ON

Ultra + Raytracing ON Framerates: 80-100 on average

The new Forza Horizon 5 DLC is well optimized with great draw distances and views that look stunning in some situations. Despite having some odd tracks, the camera movement has been smooth throughout and gives a good experience.

However, one concern needs to be pointed out, and that is about the game’s Photo Mode in this DLC. It was difficult for me to move with the camera at some angles when manually taking photos.

I haven’t faced this in the base game, but players might find it slightly bothersome in this DLC. Nonetheless, the quality of each photo-realistic snap is spot-on, and users can capture some great moments.

In conclusion

The final verdict on Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels (Image via Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels)

For gamers who have access to the Xbox Game Pass or own Forza Horizon 5, the latest DLC is fun to play and is an escape from the base game. Racing in this layout is slightly more interesting as there are many variations in track setup, and it isn’t just about turning.

If readers are Hot Wheels fans and collectors, this DLC is for them. However, if they are not, that is still not an issue. This expansion feels like a new title as car races are tier locked, so players can complete the game with a necessary grind.

The map looks visually pleasing, and racing without traffic lets users run wild. I liked driving at high speed with no fear of collision.

Fans can expect similar gameplay to that of Forza Horizon 5 with a slight tweak in the game physics. Nothing feels over the board, and that’s what I love about the original game.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels

Final review of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Steam (Review code provided by Microsoft/Xbox)

Platform: Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate (Day one), Windows 10/11 PC, Steam, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

Developers: Playground Games & Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: July 19, 2022

