Barbie movie 2023: 5 cool facts about Margot Robbie film

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. Besides the director's promising body of work, the fact that Warner Bros. is producing the film and Margot Robbie will star in it alongside Ryan Gosling, is one of the central reasons for the wide global anticipation for the film. Gosling's viral look as Ken, which has been all over the internet for months now, has fans hyped to watch the movie.

Barbie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023, which happens to be the same date as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer release. The two massive movies are expected to create some interesting competition at the box office, considering the star actors and directors that both boast.

Meanwhile, fans of Barbie have been looking forward to finding out how much Gerwig sticks to the original character of Barbie, among other things.

Costume designs, and 4 other fun facts about Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie movie

1) Barbie's costumes are designed by Oscar-winning talent

Considering how important costumes and dresses are for Barbie right from the conception of the doll, there is high anticipation about how Robbie will be dressed in the film. Moreover, Greta Gerwig is expected to change the character's existing image to reintroduce Barbie in a more modern light. This further calls for creativity that suits Barbie whilst also showing her from a new angle.

Jacqueline Durran is a successful costume designer who is known for her work in the films Anna Karenina and Gerwig's Little Women. Durran also won two Oscars for the aforementioned films.

Undoubtedly, her costumes added some great texture to the brilliantly written characters in Little Women. The winning pair is expected to create similar magic on-screen with the upcoming Barbie movie.

2) Mattel is a part of the production of Barbie

The live-action Barbie movie has been making waves for introducing novelty into Barbie's character. However, Mattel, the company that has already produced a series of animated Barbie movies, suggests that the movie might retain some old-school charm of Barbie as well.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap and WarnerBros. are also engaged in the production alongside Mattel.

This is not the first time Mattel has attempted to produce a live-action Barbie movie. However, previous attempts have proven futile. The coming together of multiple producers, including Robbie, who has been commended for her remarkably creative choices, is another reason for Barbie to become of the most awaited films of the year alongside Oppenheimer.

3) Noah Baumbach has co-written the film

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are both filmmakers with their own separate fan bases, owing to their spectacular contributions to modern cinema. The two previously collaborated on Frances Ha, a film that received great critical acclaim, with Baumbach directing it and Gerwig starring in the lead role.

It also starred Adam Driver and was released in 2012.

Noah Baumbach co-writing the Barbie movie has only added to the love for the film with fans of Frances Ha awaiting another cinematic masterpiece.

4) "It comes with a lot of baggage!"

While any news about the production of a new Barbie movie is likely to suggest that the story could be the same old, the fact that Greta Gerwig is directing this one changes everything. Margot Robbie has previously explained that the role "comes with a lot of baggage" and also suggested that the movie will change the narrative around the doll that has been around for decades now.

Margot Robbie said:

“(It has) a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

It would perhaps be safe to say that one can expect the unexpected when such a creative team comes together to tell a story that has been told for years now.

5) A live-action Barbie movie almost got made in 2016

In 2016, Mattel is known to have attempted the first live-action version of Barbie starring Amy Schumer. The film followed Barbie's character, who would be kicked out of Barbieland following her failure to meet the land's beauty standards.

However, miscellaneous factors are said to have led to the film never getting made as Greta Gerwig's adaptation will be the first-ever live-action Barbie movie.

The fact that the idea and theme of the story has been around for quite some time also suggests that there would have been many rounds of filtering and re-writing to make the perfect film. It would also be interesting to watch the team's take on the sensitive issue of body image.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

