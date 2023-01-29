Ryan Gosling is in the running for Marvel's Fantastic Four

It is rumored that Marvel may be bringing in Ryan Gosling for a role in Fantastic Four. Amidst several other casting rumors for the highly-anticipated 2025 MCU movie, Jeff Sneider has claimed he is certain that Marvel is looking forward to having Gosling on board for the next Fantastic Four movie.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding what role he will be playing, and Marvel is yet to confirm the news of Gosling joining officially.

Gosling previously stated his desire to appear in a Marvel Studios film while he was working with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on their 2022 film The Gray Man. The actor had apparently asked the two directors to help him bag a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Everything we know about the Fantastic Four reboot

Fantastic Four @FantasticFour Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! https://t.co/cQtZ8E6qie

The Fantastic Four reboot has not started production yet, but there have been ongoing speculations about who will star as the iconic heroes. Fans were expecting the cast announcement to be made in 2022.

Finally, some news has been revealed regarding the casting of Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Marvel movie. The news was made public by Jeff Sneider during the latest episode of The Hot Mic Podcast.

Given how secretive Marvel Studios is regarding its plots, details of Fantastic Four 2025 are being kept heavily under wraps. For now, we know that the film was originally going to be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, but he exited the project. Following that, WandaVision's Matt Shakman was officially brought into the loop in 2022 to bring the Fantastic Four to life. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will reportedly be the writers for Fantastic Four.

Kevin Feige is executive producing the reboot, and he has stated that the reboot will have a new take on the heroes. However, it will not be an origin story.

This means that whether Reed, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm have been operating as the Fantastic Four for several years or are early in their journey remains to be seen.

In another piece of news, John Krasinski is not expected to play Earth-616's Reed in the latest reboot of Marvel's Fantastic Four.

About Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor who rose to stardom in 2004 by starring in the romance film The Notebook. Following this, he was cast in a number of critically acclaimed independent dramas, like Half Nelson (2006), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Other Ryan Gosling movies include Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Blue Valentine (2010), Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Drive. His role in the romantic musical La La Land (2016) won him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Ryan Gosling has a number of critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies to his name. He is a prolific actor who has starred in features ranging from action to romance.

Given his experience and talent, it would be interesting to see how he fits into the superhero genre. Gosling was previously also rumored to have been attached to Nova for Marvel Studios.

Will Ryan Reynolds be in the MCU?

Reynolds, who is synonymous with Deadpool in MCU, will not be appearing in Fantastic Four 2025.

Watch this space for more updates on Ryan Gosling's latest project, the Fantastic Four reboot.

Poll : 0 votes