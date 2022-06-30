Mattel's David Bowie Barbie Doll: Where to buy, price and all you need to know 

A new David Bowie Barbie Doll is set to hit retail shelves soon.

On Wednesday, June 29, Mattel announced that they will be releasing a second David Bowie doll for their signature collection. The doll will be making its debut a little after the 50th anniversary of the legendary singer’s 1971 masterpiece, Hunky Dory.

The Barbie doll will be available on MattelCreation.com. Pieces will also be sold at Walmart, Target and Amazon. According to the website, the doll costs $50, and purchases will be limited to two per person.

The dolls are also being sold on Entertainment Earth. US customers can obtain free shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout. It will be delivered during the month of July.

If one is unable to get their hands on the limited-edition Bowie Barbie, they can also keep an eye out on eBay.

Powder-blue suit to platorm heels: What will the David Bowie Barbie doll be wearing?

The latest David Bowie Barbie wears a powder-blue suit similar to the iconic outfit worn by the musician in his Life on Mars music video, which is from the Hunky Dory album. The doll can be seen wearing a foil-printed striped shirt, paired with a signature tie, blue eyeshadow and platform heels. A statement by Mattel read that the doll has “a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s 70s glam era.”

According to the official Mattel website, the toy was designed by Linda Kyaw-Merschon.

An official announcement from the company read:

“David Bowie was a one-man cultural phenomenon for his contributions to music, art, fashion, and film – and the doll is a tribute to the pop legend who continue to be recognized as a cultural vanguard. Barbie first honored Bowie three years ago by recreating his Ziggy Stardust alter ego, complete with space suit and makeup effects in doll form.”

The dolls also arrive with a stand and a Certificate of Authenticity. The piece belongs to the Barbie Gold Label Collection, which means that only 20,000 units or less are available worldwide. Due to this, the dolls are expected to pop up at additional retailers in very limited quantities. Quick sellouts of these Barbies are expected.

Other David Bowie inspired merchandise to watch out for

Ziggy Stardust Barbie (Image via Mattel)

This is not the first time Mattel has released a Bowie Barbie Doll.

They previously celebrated the singer with the Ziggy Stardust Barbie. The doll was available on the official Mattel website and Amazon at the time of writing this article.

Monopoly also recently released their own Bowie edition of the game, which features new pieces and designs inspired by the artist’s albums.

In addition to the Barbie doll and Monopoly set, Bowie fans can get their hands on a Vinyl picture disc reissue of the Hunky Dory album. Fans can pick it up from the official Bowie website, Amazon or eBay.

Hunky Dory was Bowie’s fourth studio album that was released in 1971. The album was released through RCA Records. Popular tracks from the album included - Changes, Fill Your Heard and Eight Line Poem.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far