When is Sex Education season 4 premiering? Release date revealed by Netflix 

The Netflix hit series Sex Education is about to be back with its fourth and final season on September 21, 2023. The trailer for the fourth season has dropped, which features fan favorites Otis Milburn, Eric Effiong, Aimee Gibbs, Jackson Marchetti, Adam Groff, Ruby Matthews, and of course, Maeve Wiley. Fans and followers of the show will also get a quick look at Dan Levy's character, Thomas Molloy, as revealed in August 2022.

Sex Education has always been one of the most successful shows on the streaming platform and has taken it by storm since its pilot in 2019. The storyline so far has been well summarised by Rotten Tomatoes as,

"Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance on the topic in his personal sex ed course -- living with mom Jean, who is a sex therapist. Being surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis has become a reluctant expert on the subject."

It continues,

"When his classmates learn about his home life, Otis decides to use his insider knowledge to improve his status at school, so he teams up with whip-smart bad girl Maeve to set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their classmates' problems. But through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realizes that he may need some therapy of his own."

With its refreshing approach to teenage sexuality, the show's fourth season will showcase how the Moordale gang transitions from post-pubescent teenagers to adolescents approaching adulthood sexually and in life.

The filming for Sex Education Season 4 already wrapped up in February 2023, according to POPSUGAR.

Characters and their stellar performances return to the final season of Sex Education

The success of Sex Education owes quite a lot to its ensemble cast, who bring an eclectic and diverse nature to the show. The cast will be returning this September to wrap up the story once and for all. According to the trailer, the cast will consist:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

George Robinson as Issac Goodwin

The Emmy Award winner with a multi-faceted career, Dan Levy, will be seen playing Thomas Molloy - Maeve's tutor in the United States.

The creator of the Netflix series, executive producer, and lead writer of the show, Laurie Nunn, mentioned in the letter addressed to fans:

“We are incredibly proud of ‘Sex Education’ and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The trailer for Season 4 promises the show's usual delicate balance between comedy and drama. The final season is sure to infuse moments of emotional resonance with a witty narrative.

More on Sex Education on Netflix

As revealed to This Morning, the final season will unfortunately not feature Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who plays Olivia in the show. Additionally, Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) will also be missing from the concluding act.

Watch life revolve around Moordale in the upcoming final season of Netflix's Sex Education on September 22, 2023.

