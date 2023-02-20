Jodie Turner-Smith joins Sex Education season 4 cast

Sex Education season 4 has reportedly added Jodie Turner-Smith to its cast. The actress is known for her roles in The Last Ship (2017), Nightflyers (2018), and Anne Boleyn (2021), among others.

The update comes as several actors bid goodbye to their stint on the show. Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who play Maeve Wiley and Eric, respectively, both recently announced their exit from Sex Education after season 4.

Some cast members left the Laurie Nunn-created TV series before the fourth season even started filming. This includes Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Rakhee Thakkar, who portrayed Olivia, Ola, Lily, and Emily Sands, respectively.

Amid the changes to the cast of the show, Turner-Smith’s addition comes as good news to fans. Although the news has not been confirmed by the streaming platform or the makers of the show, the actor teased her involvement in the show at the recent BAFTA Film Awards.

Jodie Turner-Smith was cast in Sex Education because of Ncuti Gatwa

While attending the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in London, the actress shared details about her involvement in the hit show.

Jodie Turner-Smith said:

“You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education.”

When asked how it happened, she mentioned that Ncuti Gatwa was the catalyst behind the move. Without spilling much about her role, the actress indicated that her character will be linked to Gatwa’s Eric.

As per Variety, the 36-year-old English star added:

“First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favorite character on the show…So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing.”

Reports state that her character will be Eric’s kin, and might be stationed in the UK, Nigeria, or Ghana.

Notably, Turner-Smith isn’t the only addition to the cast. Other new members include:

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Thaddea Graham (Curfew, Us)

Marie Reuther (Kamikaze)

Felix Mufti

Anthony Lexa

Alexandra James

Imani Yahshua

What do we know about Sex Education season 4 so far?

According to several reports, season 4 of the Netflix show has completed production and is gearing up for its release. The streamer has not yet declared a release date, but the fourth season will most probably hit screens around mid-2023.

As for the possible plot, a report by Variety suggested that season 4 of the fan-favorite series will “see a mixture of old and new exciting faces.” Further, the alumni of the Moordale Secondary School will look out for “an alternative place to study – and romp – after the school lost its funding and was sold to developers.”

Meanwhile, apart from Sex Education, Turner-Smith is set to appear in two TV shows: Bad Monkey and The Acolyte. She will also be seen in Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's film, Murder Mystery 2.

Poll : 0 votes