Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler drops new trailer

After the humungous success of Murder Mystery, Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler are all set to reunite years later for another Agatha Christie-esque sequel to the popular film. Titled simply Murder Mystery 2, the new film will see the couple, now turned detectives, heading to a private island for the nuptials of their old friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

The Netflix-produced film was announced earlier this month along with many others. Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2 release date is set for March 31, 2023. The film will star many familiar faces. Apart from them, the Murder Mystery 2 cast includes Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon. The synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Now private detectives launching their own agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land at the centre of an international investigation when a friend is abducted."

s 🦋 @elysianiston JENNIFER ANISTON IN MURDER MYSTERY 2 JENNIFER ANISTON IN MURDER MYSTERY 2 https://t.co/oXWltTOSGQ

Read on for more details about the upcoming Jeremy Garelick film.

Murder Mystery 2 trailer: What to expect from the new mystery?

The highly stylized and quirky trailer introduces the couple and their present profession of full-time detective. The mystery kicks off in a similar fashion to the first film when the couple goes on a holiday to a private island for the nuptials of their old friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

However, things do not go as planned as the groom is kidnapped before the wedding and held for ransom. As things unfold, yet again, everyone is a suspect. It is again up to Nick and Audrey to save the day. The new movie with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will also traverse various locations, including the famous Eiffel Tower.

s 🦋 @elysianiston jennifer aniston in a white top and with bangs



the break up murder mystery 2

(2006) (2023) jennifer aniston in a white top and with bangs the break up murder mystery 2(2006) (2023) https://t.co/a8sDXrbh9z

The second installment of Murder Mystery looks bigger, better, and more stacked with thrilling scenes. The comedy mystery film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt.

The announcement of the film dates back to 2019 when Netflix announced the sequel's development. In August 2021, Jeremy Garelick was hired as director. The film has been shot in Paris and the Caribbean. The film is produced by Sandler and Aniston under their respective banners.

Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein, and Lucas Smith worked as executive producers for the film. Speaking about the film to Variety, Adam Sandler recently said:

"I guess I connect to underdogs,...In real life, I’ve always rooted for underdogs. When I go on a basketball court and I play people one-on-one, if someone says, ‘I’m going to kick your ass,’ that’s usually a game where I go, ‘Oh, I’m going to win this time.’ Because I’m an underdog and I’m very comfortable being an underdog."

Catch Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix on March 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes