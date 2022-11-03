Explained: Why is Sam Claflin aka Mycroft not returning to Enola Holmes 2?

When Enola Holmes performed thunderously in 2020, speculations indicated that the mystery film might get a sequel. Enola Holmes 2 is all set to hit Netflix on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The film features Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Adeel Akhtar reprising their roles. However, one actor who played a principle part in the first film won’t be seen in the sequel and by now, we know it’s Sam Claflin.

Clafin has portrayed the crucial role of the eldest of the Holmes siblings, Mycroft Holmes, in the first part. Needless to say, his absence from the second chapter raised curiosity among viewers.

Putting rest to the doubts, director Harry Bradbeer recently clarified why Clafin is missing from the film.

Clafin's absence from Enola Holmes 2: Creative differences or scheduling conflict?

While speaking to a publication, Bradbeer shared that it was Clafin’s tight schedule that prevented him from appearing in Enola Holmes 2. However, he quickly added that the team would “love to have him back” if Enola gets any more ventures.

He added that it was Clafin's schedule due to which he wouldn't be a part of the film. He noted that it was just the practicality of life that led to the actor not being a part of the film.

The British director further said that this meant that their vision for the second part had to be tweaked, too. Instead of focusing on the trio (Mycroft, Sherlock, and Enola Holmes), Bradbeer shifted his attention to developing the relationship between Sherlock and Enola in Enola Holmes 2.

Calling the changes "advantageous, in a sense," the director said that the film had now become "a sharp pencil." He continued:

“You're just having to work with that particular relationship. It had to be about Sherlock and Enola and coming together. So I guess there is some blessings in having less pieces because you can do more with what you have."

What can be expected from Enola Holmes 2?

From the trailers, we learn that Enola has now opened her detective agency. However, she also needs to fight sexism as potential customers are looking down on her since she is “a girl,” and are instead asking for her brother, Sherlock.

We also get to see several comical sequences, sophisticated dialogs, moments where Enola breaks the fourth wall, and a brewing romance between her and Viscount Tewkesbury in the trailers. Eventually, we see how Sherlock and Enola team up to crack a complicated case, underlining Bradbeer’s recent revelation about the film's intention and Clafin’s non-appearance in it.

All in all, expect the movie to be more about the titular character and not Sherlock, but that doesn’t mean the ace detective won’t get his spotlight. He will most probably assist and guide Enola and help her become a proficient sleuth in Enola Holmes 2.

Meet the cast and crew

As mentioned earlier, Brown, Cavill, Bonham Carter, and Akhtar are returning to Enola Holmes 2. They will appear as Enola, Sherlock, Holmes family matriarch Eudoria Holmes, and Detective Inspector G. Lestrade, or Mr. Lestrade, respectively.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2 (Image via Netflix)

We will also get to see Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury again while David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Hannah Dodd are the new faces.

The crew has Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Brown, and Paige Brown as the producers. Based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the film has signed Giles Nuttgens as the cinematographer.

