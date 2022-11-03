The upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes, titled Enola Holmes 2, is expected to hit Netflix on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The movie centers around Detective Enola Holmes, who is now investigating the mysterious disappearance of a girl. However, the case isn't as simple as it may seem, and she'll need her brother's guidance to solve the mystery.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, along with Henry Cavill and Louis Patridge, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, it's a sequel to the hit 2020 flick Enola Holmes.

Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix promises a riveting watch

On September 24, 2022, Netflix released the first part of the official trailer for Enola Holmes 2, which opens with Enola being chased by two police officers. She then stops running and looks right into the camera, and says:

''Perhaps I should explain.''

The trailer briefly touches upon several hilarious and chaotic events from Enola's life. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny tone and promises to live up to the hype. Here's a brief excerpt from Netflix's official synopsis of the film shared on their YouTube channel:

''Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect an entertaining and thrilling film that does complete justice to its predecessor. The movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne. Bradbeer and Thorne had earlier worked together on Enola Holmes.

More details about Enola Holmes 2 cast

Enola Holmes 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role. Bobby Brown had earlier played the role of Enola Holmes, and received high praise from critics for her performance. In the sequel's trailer, Bobby Brown looks terrific and promises to deliver another impressive performance.

Apart from the Enola Holmes films, Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her performance in Stranger Things as Eleven. Her other memorable roles feature in the two Godzilla movies, namely, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, Intruders, and many more.

Henry Cavill dons the role of Enola's brother, the great Sherlock Holmes, in the movie. Cavill looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and fans can expect a cracking performance from him. Cavill is widely popular among DC fans as the iconic Superman. He's starred in several popular films and shows like The Witcher, The Tudors, and Night Hunter, to name a few.

Starring alongside Bobby Brown and Cavill in supporting roles are David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and Susie Wokoma.

You can watch Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix on Friday, November 4, 2022.

