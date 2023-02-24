10 highly-anticipated Netflix series of 2023

Netflix has time and again proved why it stands at the helm of OTT platforms. The platform provides quality original content throughout the year, giving global audiences something to look forward to.

The streaming giant pours a lot of money into its original productions and the results definitely show. It produces popular series across genres which have always kept its audience at the tip of their toes, waiting for the next great offering.

Sex Education season 4, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and more - 10 Netflix series fans are waiting for in 2023

1) You

You (Image via Netflix)

You is a psychological thriller series that was originally released on Lifetime in 2018. Since the first season, the show has moved to Netflix and has aired three more seasons till date. The series has been visually developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble from the novel series by Caroline Kepnes.

It stars actor Penn Badgley in the central role alongside a changing cast in each season which has till date included the likes of Elizabeth Lail, Zach Cherry, Shay Mitchell, Jenna Ortega, Victoria Pedretti, James Scully and others.

You revolves around Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who gets infatuated with the women he sees. He manipulates a relationship with them and even goes to the extent of voyeurism to quench his thirst. This has left him with a dark past from which he tries to run away, but keeps giving in to his compulsions.

The series recently released the first part of season 4 in February, with the second part set to release on March 9, 2023.

2) Sex Education season 4

Sex Education (Image via Netflix)

Sex Education is a teen comedy-drama series created by Laurie Nunn. The show debuted on Netflix in 2019 and received critical acclaim for the socio-cultural relevance of its theme and content along with the performance from its cast.

Sex Education features an ensemble cast which includes the likes of prominent actors like Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, and others.

The series follows the lives of students at the fictional Moordale Secondary School and explores their lives as they navigate through everyday personal dilemmas, which often revolve around sexual intimacy.

It centers around Otis Milburn, son of a sex therapist, who takes it upon himself to impart his borrowed knowledge on the taboo subject of sex to his peers.

Netflix @netflix Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! https://t.co/Lxitrgb0Fa

Sex Education has aired three seasons till date, with a fourth season on its way to be released sometime in 2023. The series has amassed a huge fanbase and is also a critics' favorite, making it one of the most anticipated titles of this year.

3) The Witcher season 3

The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series visually developed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich from a novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The series casts major names like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anta Chalotra in pivotal roles. However, Cavill's character will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the near future.

The series debuted on the streaming platform in 2019, and quickly became one of the more popular original series among titles like Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. The Witcher has since aired two seasons and is set to release its third season in 2023, with a fourth season already greenlit.

The series follows Geralt of Rivia, one of the last few witchers of the Continent, who is a mercenary for-hire to take care of wild magical beasts and monsters. It also explores the characters of Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The main plot of the series follows Geralt as he protects Ciri from numerous threats, preventing her magical prowess from going into the wrong hands.

4) Never Have I Ever season 4

Never Have I Ever (Image via Netflix)

Never Have I Ever is a teen comedy drama from the house of Netflix that originally released in 2020. The series was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and is said to be inspired by the former's own childhood.

The cast of Never Have I Ever featured actors like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez and others.

The series follows a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl, Devi Vishwakumar, as she navigates through her social school life and life without a father. She tries to make changes for the better by trying to change her social status, but her friends and family make it harder than it has to be.

Never Have I Ever has released three seasons till date, with a fourth season set to release on Netflix on March 17, 2023.

5) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Image via Netflix)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an upcoming limited series from Netflix which is set to be a spin-off of their popular period romance, Bridgerton. The series will be directed by Tom Verica, a recurring director for several episodes of Bridgerton, and based on a screenplay by Shonda Rhimes.

The cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to feature Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hugh Sachs, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest and others. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 4, 2023 with a total of six episodes.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will revolve around the story of the young titular protagonist as she grows and matures over a period of time to rise and become one of the most prominent Queens of the United Kingdom. The show will explore her marriage to King George III and how it shaped the upcoming era.

6) Vikings: Valhalla season 2

Vikings: Valhalla (Image via Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla is a historical action drama series from the house of Netflix that made its debut in 2022. The series was created by Jeb Stuart and it works as a sequel to the extremely popular show from History, Vikings.

The series was received very well by both critics and fans of the original show, even receiving a respectable 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first season made fans all the more excited for its upcoming seasons. The second season premiered on the streaming platform on January 12, 2023.

Vikings: Valhalla is set in 1002 A.D. England, a century after the events of the original show. The show explores the rising tensions between the Viking descendants and the native English speakers, along with their internal turmoil based on conflicting religious ideologies.

7) Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

Bridgerton is a period romance drama that took Netflix by storm when it was released in 2020. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series was adapted from the novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn.

The series has aired two seasons till date, the success of which prompted Netflix to green light two more seasons. As per Evening Standard, the third season is currently in the middle of production. However, with the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in May, fans may not see the new season until late 2023.

Set in the regency era London, it revolves around the eponymous elite family of Bridgerton. The show follows eight noble siblings as they navigate through London high society looking for their perfect match, a prosperous true love.

8) The Fall of the House of the Usher

The Fall of the House of the Usher (Image via Netflix)

The Fall of the House of the Usher is an upcoming Netflix Original horror miniseries from the mind of Mignight Mass and The Haunting series creator, Mike Flanagan. The series is set to release sometime in 2023 and will mark the end of Flanagan's partnership with Netflix. Understandably, fans of the horror genre are waiting with high expectations for the title.

The cast for The Fall of the House of the Usher features Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Zach Gilford, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Bruce Greenwood among many others. The series has been adapted from a short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe.

It is a Gothic fiction piece exploring the themes of madness, isolation, family, and metaphysical entities. When a man is invited to visit his friend's childhood house, he realizes that there are paranormal entities at work. Everything goes awry when his friend's twin sister's blood-stained apparition appears and sinks the whole house under a lake.

9) Shadow and Bone season 2

Shadow and Bone (Image via Netflix)

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy series that premiered in 2021. Developed by Eric Heisserer, the series has been adapted from multiple works by Israeli-American fantasy author Leigh Bardugo.

The first season was released with eight episodes which were received very well by critics and audiences alike. The show received praise for its elaborate world-building, costumes, and being a great adaptation of Bardugo's Grishaverse. The second season is set to release on March 16, 2023.

The official synopsis for Shadow and Bone reads as:

"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world."

10) Firefly Lane season 2 part 2

Firefly Lane (Image via Netflix)

Firefly Lane is a friendship drama offering from Netflix. Created by Maggie Friedman, the series is based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. Although critics were not very keen on it, the show has proved to be an audience favorite.

It stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the lead roles alongside ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, Ignacio Serricchio, Jon Ecker, Brandon Jay McLaren and others in supporting roles.

The story follows the lives of Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart, two teenage girls who lived on Firefly Lane. Despite having completely different personalities, the two girls share a very strong bond. Even after decades, the two still help each other through everything that life has to throw at them.

The first part of the second season is currently available for streaming, with the second part set to release on April 27, 2023, ahead of its original release date of June 8, 2023. Fans have been left distraught as this will be the final installation of the show.

These are a list of the most anticipated titles from the house of Netflix in 2023. While some have already made their debuts on the streaming platform, there are still a handful of titles left. With the kind of titles we have seen just two months into the new year, Netflix seems to have a lot in store for its audience in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes