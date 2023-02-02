Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Shadow and Bone, the highly fascinating and riveting fantasy-adventure drama series, is all set to return with a second season on March 16, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The series is inspired by renowned author Leigh Bardugo's highly cherished book series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows.

Ever since the official sneak peek video for the upcoming season 2 was launched by Netflix, fans of the series have been excited to witness what new dark adventures the series has in store for them, especially after season 1 ended on such a thrilling note.

Shadow and Bone season 2 release date and more explored before the new season arrives on Netflix

What can fans expect from the upcoming season?

The highly awaited season 2 of the fan-favorite Netflix fantasy series will be released on Thursday, March 16, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The season will have a total of eight episodes.

The official synopsis for the new season by Netflix's Tudum reads:

"The fate of Alina (Jessie Mei Lei) and Mal (Archie Renaux) is still up in the air, but as the Shadow and Bone Season 1 finale implies, the danger is only beginning. General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) is emerging again in Season 2 with even more powers than before. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin."

The synopsis further reads:

"But this time, General Kirigan is backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits....To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal must rally their powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers."

By the looks of the official description, it is quite understandable that The Darkling's vengeful wrath is far from over, and Alina and Mal will be seen doing everything in their power to save Ravka from an epic fall. It would be quite intriguing to see how the upcoming season unfolds.

Take a closer look at the Shadow and Bone season 2

The official sneak peek trailer gives viewers glimpses of what is about to come their way in season 2. It looks like the second season will introduce a few interesting characters, along with the beloved characters from the first season.

In the video, General Kirigan is seen asking someone if they are willing to sacrifice something that is most precious to them, and the gang is getting ready to face the wrath of General Kirigan and his dark allies. By the looks of it, it is crystal clear that a dark war is underway.

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for season 2 includes Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar and several others.

Don't forget to watch Shadow and Bone season 2, which will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes