Shadow and Bone Season 2: Meet 4 new actors who have been confirmed

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for the second season of Shadow and Bone, which will stream on the platform in 2023. A sneak-peek into the show introduced four new characters to the fantasy series that is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo.

Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, and Jack Wolfe are the newest additions to Shadow and Bone. Their casting was announced in January 2022.

Read on to learn more about the four actors and their new characters in the upcoming season of Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone season 2: Character looks of the 4 new actors was unveiled on TUDUM

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan will be seen in the shoes of the character Tolya Yul-Bataar in season 2 of the Netflix series. According to What's On Netflix, Yul-Bataar can be described as "big and muscly," and will be a mercenary among the crew of Sturmhond. Tan is a British actor and martial artist. He is best known for portraying Lu Xin Lee in Netflix's Wu Assassins, Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 (2018), Gaius Chau in AMC's Into the Badlands and Cole Young in Mortal Kombat (2021).

Anna Leong Brophy

Anna Leong Brophy is a British comedian and actor who has appeared in shows such as Berlin Station, EastEnders, and Traces. She will be playing the role of Tamar Kir-Bataar, the twin sister of Tolya (listed below) and is an LGBTQIA+ character. Kir-Bataar is a Grisha Heartrender (an ability to manipulate bodies) and carries two Axes.

Patrick Gibson

Patrick Gibson is an Irish actor known for his roles in shows like The Tudors, The Passing Bells, and The OA and films such as Tolkien (2019). Gibson will take on the role of Nikolai Lantsov in Shadow and Bone. Lantsov, as per What's On Netflix, is a Prince who develops an alter ego by the name of Sturmhond and recruits a crew of mercenaries and soldiers to help Ravka.

Jack Wolfe

Jack Wolfe is an English actor who has appeared in an episode of The Witcher, and is especially renowned in the English theater circuit. Wolfe is set to portray Wylan Hendriks in the fantasy show, according to What's On Netflix. Hendriks is the son of a wealthy merchant who is transported to the underworld after he joined the Crows as a skilled chemist and demolition expert.

More information about Shadow and Bone season 2

The series is an adaptation of two books by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow of Bones and Six Of Crows. While the former is a part of Burdugo’s Grisha trilogy, the latter is the first of a two-book series.

The first season of Shadow and Bones premiered on Netflix in April 2021. In the series, the protagonist is a teenage orphan, Alina Starkov, who grew up in Ravka (a land inspired by Russia) and found out that she has unexpected powers.

Six of Crows, on the other hand, revolves around the character of Kaz Brekker, who also features in Shadow and Bone. Brekker is a thief in the economically bustling hub of Ketterdam, inspired by Amsterdam. The spin-off follows Brekker’s journey, as he tries to pull off a big heist.

In season 1, Alina (played by Jessie Mei Li) fell prey to General Kirigan (played by Ben Barnes) and his manipulations only to redeem herself and defeat him. The show ended with Alina setting out to find an ally to help her save her country, while Kirigan aka the Darkling returned.

The upcoming season is based on the second book Siege and Storm.

The primary cast of the series includes Archie Renaux as Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, and Calahan Skogman as Matthias.

All the episodes of season 1 of Shadow and Bone are currently streaming on Netflix.

