Everything we know about the new Netflix Tennis series: Break Point

Leading OTT platform Netflix is releasing a tennis documentary titled 'Break Point' on January 13. The documentary series on the sport will be produced by the same producers as the "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series.

Here is everything we know about the series so far:

The series will reportedly comprise 10 episodes, with the first five releasing on Netflix in January 2023 and the next five scheduled to be available in June 2023. The documentary will include behind-the-scenes footage and portray the real-life emotions of the various players expressed during the various tournaments in the first half of the season, from the Australian Open to Roland Garros.

The second half of the series covers the second half of the tennis season and grasscourt tournaments, including Wimbledon. The US Open and the year-end championships, the WTA and ATP Finals are also set to be included.

The series has a star-studded lineup of various ATP, WTA stars and young tennis sensations. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Felix-Auger Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and many more will appear in the Netflix series, as reported by various media outlets.

In addition to the aforementioned players, former players such as Chris Evert, Maria Sharapova and Martina Navratilova will also make an appearance alongside coaches such as Toni Nadal and Patrick Mouratoglou.

Here is the complete list of ATP and WTA players appearing on Break Point:

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Break Point will also include interviews from:

Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Toni Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

"Break Point" will not feature tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

The hugely anticipated Netflix series will however not feature the "Big Three" Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

A joint statement by the WTA and ATP revealed that the veterans will not make an appearance in the series, as "Break Point" will primarily focus on the younger generation. It was also said that viewers would get a glimpse of some of the off-court moments of the featured players.

"As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year, competing across the globe. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world," the statement read.

