Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not feature in Netflix's tennis documentary Break Point

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will surprisingly not feature in Netflix's upcoming docuseries on tennis.

The series, titled 'Break Point,' is created by the same team who were behind the 'F1: Drive to Survive' series and Netflix released its teaser on its YouTube channel on Wednesday. A joint statement from Netflix, ATP and the WTA mentioned that the series would be released on January 13.

A total of 15 players are featured in the series, including Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime. It also involves interviews with the likes of Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

However, stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be conspicuously absent from all of 'Break Point.'

The statement from the ATP and WTA mentioned that the series would bring the younger generation of tennis players into the spotlight as some of the legends of the sport reach the twilight of their careers.

"As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world," the statement read.

ATP World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, opined that 'Break Point' could make a great show and help tennis.

“I think it’s going to make a great show, and I think we gave them some good content. For me the main goal is that it can help tennis. It can help tennis overall. That would be amazing if we could see a rise in the number of fans and attention for our sport by airing this series," the Canadian said.

Novak Djokovic's documentary release has been delayed

Novak Djokovic with the ATP Finals winner's trophy

Novak Djokovic, incidentally, has been working with his team on a documentary based on his life and career. The Serb told the press during Wimbledon that a number of reasons delayed the documentary, but that the shooting was complete and that it would premiere by the end of the year.

“Various reasons delayed the documentary, but we finished shooting one month ago,” Djokovic told Serbian press at Wimbledon. “The material is now being edited, so the premiere should be after the US Open, by the end of the year in October or November.”

The documentary, however, is yet to be released and the Serb hasn't provided any latest updates on when it will premiere.

