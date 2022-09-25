TUDUM 2022: 7 new series announcements made by Netflix

The second edition of Netflix's global fan event TUDUM was launched on Saturday, September 24, and provided viewers with exclusive first looks, teasers, trailers, bloopers, and more of the several highly anticipated shows that are expected to be released soon, starting from October 2022.

Some of the most popular series unveiled during TUDUM include The Manifest, season 4 of You, season 4 of Never Have I Ever, A Wednesday, and more.

Read on to find out more about the aforementioned titles and more that make up for Netflix's TUDUM.

Netflix TUDUM 2022: The Witcher S3, Wednesday and 5 new series announcements made at the fan event

The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher @witchernetflix



The Witcher returns to Netflix in Summer 2023 The Time of Contempt is nigh.The Witcher returns to Netflix in Summer 2023 #TUDUM The Time of Contempt is nigh. 👀The Witcher returns to Netflix in Summer 2023 #TUDUM https://t.co/MUzOKXwFjV

Season 3 of the Henry Cavill-starrer series The Witcher was greenlit for a third season at Netflix's TUDUM event. It will premiere in summer 2023.

The show is based on a book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It is set in a fictional, medieval-inspired place called the Continent and explores the legends of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri. The fantasy drama series was adapted for television by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.

The series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher @witchernetflix



The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. Worlds will collide.The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. #TUDUM Worlds will collide. The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. #TUDUM https://t.co/jSDDf7lzdA

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to release on Netflix on December 25, 2022. The miniseries is a prequel to The Witcher series and is adapted from the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series will be set 1200 years before the events of the television series, and will depict the the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events leading to the "Conjunction of the Spheres." Blood Origin will also explore the ancient Elven civilization and its downfall.

Actors Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O' Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, and Nathaniel Curtis will be seen in pivotal roles.

Wednesday

Netflix @netflix Name a more dynamic duo than Wednesday Addams and Thing. I'll wait. #TUDUM Name a more dynamic duo than Wednesday Addams and Thing. I'll wait. #TUDUM https://t.co/umruHWkHsP

Tim Burton's new take on the Addams family is an upcoming comedy horror based on the character Wednesday Addams from the iconic family that was created as a cartoon by Charles Addams in 1938.

The film will mark the first time that Wednesday will move away from her family. According to Netflix, after a debacle at Wednesday's former human school that involved piranhas led to her expulsion, she transferred to a school for special students called Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday tried to master her psychic powers at the school and was thrown amid a murder spree of citizens that involved a supernatural mystery. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Burton, the series will drop on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

While Jenna Ortega will fill the shoes of Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez will feature as Morticia Addams, Gomez Addams, and Pugsley Addams, respectively.

Outer Banks Season 3

Netflix @netflix It's time to head back to Poguelandia! Watch the brand new teaser for Outer Banks Season 3! #TUDUM It's time to head back to Poguelandia! Watch the brand new teaser for Outer Banks Season 3! #TUDUM https://t.co/NnN2X4LF4Z

Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the third season of Outer Banks will premiere on Netflix in 2023. The action-adventure teen drama is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. The teaser for the season was released on TUDUM.

It follows the conflict between two groups of teenagers in the area, namely wealthy seasonal residents and working-class locals. Outer Banks features actors Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Andy McQueen, and Lou Ferrigno Junior in pivotal roles.

Manifest Season 4

Netflix @netflix Manifest fans, it's the moment you've been waiting for — the Season 4 trailer is here! #TUDUM Manifest fans, it's the moment you've been waiting for — the Season 4 trailer is here! #TUDUM https://t.co/IOcL4i29a4

Season 4 of the supernatural drama series is set to be released on Netflix on November 4, 2022, as unveiled on TUDUM. This will be the final season of Manifest, and will be 20 episodes long.

Created by Jeff Rake, Manifest follows the story of the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. It features actors Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

You Season 4

Netflix @netflix



Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore.Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore. Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM https://t.co/D0fXsg1hQL

Season 4 of the Netflix series You is set to be released in 2023 in two parts. While part one will be out on February 10, 2023, part two will premiere on Netflix a month later, on March 10, 2023.

Based on Caroline Kepnes's books You, Hidden Bodies, and You Love Me, the series was adapted for television by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

While the first three seasons witnessed Joe Goldberg's (played by Penn Badgley) journey as a murderer who gets obsessed with random women and uproots any obstacle that stands between him and her, to a father who kills his wife in season 3, season 4 will see Joe undergo a name change.

According to a teaser released on TUDUM, Joe will don the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in season 4, and will be seen in London.

Never Have I Ever Season 4

Netflix @netflix #TUDUM Hope you've already finished Never Have I Ever Season 3 because the stars are here to give you a little tease of what to expect from Season 4 — including Sherman Oaks High's newest heartthrob, played by @_michaelcimino_ Hope you've already finished Never Have I Ever Season 3 because the stars are here to give you a little tease of what to expect from Season 4 — including Sherman Oaks High's newest heartthrob, played by @_michaelcimino_ #TUDUM https://t.co/2mEyxYOol3

Netflix plans on wrapping up Devi Vishwakumar's world with the fourth and final season of the Never Have I Ever series. The American coming-of-age comedy-drama, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, revolves around an Indian-American high school student in the aftermath of her father's death. The final season is set to premiere in 2023.

Tamil-Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays the titular role and features alongside Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez, among others.

A teaser from the fourth season was released on TUDUM. It was revealed that Barnet will reprise his role as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the upcoming finale despite his character having graduated last season. The teaser also introduced a new character, Ethan, to be played by Michael Cimino. Cimino, who also appeared in the teaser, described his character as the "new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High."

Apart from the aforementioned shows, TUDUM also threw light on other upcoming titles including season 2 of Shadow and Bone, season 3 of Bridgerton, season 1 of the spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris' animated series Entergalactic, season 3 of Dead to Me, and season 3 of Emily in Paris, to name a few.

