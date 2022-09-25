What is Joe Goldberg's new name in You Season 4? Everything to know about Penn Badgley-led hit Netflix thriller series 

Penn Badgley, who is renowned for appearing in the Netflix series You, is set to return for the fourth season of the same under the name Professor Jonathan Moore. Season 4 will be released in two parts, in February and March 2023.

In a teaser released by Netflix, Badgley is seen donning a new bearded look with a cap. He says, "I am not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs."

Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore.Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore. Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM https://t.co/D0fXsg1hQL

You is a psychological thriller that is based on the books of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. Across three seasons, it followed Badgley's Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who became obsessed with different women over a period of two seasons only to settle down with the second in the third season.

The end of Season 3 of You proved to be a cliffhanger in multiple ways. With Goldberg's journey taking a turn from Paris to London, in addition to the name change, Season 4 already makes for an anticipated watch.

Read on to find out more about Badgley's renamed character Professor Jonathan Moore.

You season 4: Everything you need to know, including Penn Badgley's name change to Jonathan Moore

Penn Badgley's name change from Joe Goldberg to Jonathan Moore is a huge turning point in a show that has only seen Joe leave cities to get away from his past. A name change and a new profession have already heightened the mystery around the upcoming season. Did Joe also acquire an additional qualification between season 3 and season 4? Fans of the show will have to wait to find out.

Season 3 of You saw Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) move to the Californian suburb of Madre Linda, where they raised their newborn son, Henry. Joe and Love were successful in moving beyond their past, with the former even trying to better himself for his son before he met Marienne, the librarian.

Joe returned to his obsessive strategy of getting close to Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle), part of which was to divorce Love. A personal war began between the divorced couple after the latter got the hint of Joe's plans. However, Love decided to take things in her own hands and confront both Joe and Marienne about the situation.

While Love reached an understanding with Marienne, the same was not possible with Joe, who ended up killing Love and left Henry to Dante and Lansing. Season 3 ended with Joe leaving for Paris because that is where Marienne had said she would be with her daughter.

A still from season 3 of the series (Image via IMDb)

However, season 4 seems to have a change of plans since Badgley's Jonathan Moore said that his location is London and not Paris.

He added,

"Allow me to introduce myself. I have gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. No, this time around I am focussing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

A spate of new characters with their names were also introduced in the teaser, indicating that Jonathan could have escalated his social status.

He added:

"Unfortunately, with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling, or shall I say pushed? To their social death. The question is: By whom?"

More information about You series

The Netflix series is based on Caroline Kepnes' books You, Hidden Bodies, and You Love Me. It was adapted for television by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The first season premiered in September 2018 and began with Joe's obsession with a woman named Guinevere Beck.

The second season, which premiered in 2019, saw Joe moving on to a new city and a new woman to obsess over, Love Quinn. Even though things with Love did work out, a result of which was the beginning of season 3, things turned awry after Joe returned to obsessing over a new woman last season. Season 3 premiered in October 2021.

Season 4 is now set to be released next year in two parts. While part one will be out on February 10, 2023, part two will premiere on Netflix a month later, on March 10, 2023.

All episodes of seasons 1,2, and 3 of You are currently available on Netflix.

