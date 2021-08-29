Netflix renews Manifest: Will Grace Stone be resurrected for Season 4?

Supernatural drama series Manifest will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix. Reports say that the final season will have 20 episodes, but they won't be dropped immediately. It will be released similarly to the final seasons of Lucifer and Ozark.

Manifest Season 4 will be released globally, and Netflix will acquire the global rights to the previous three seasons. Details about the production schedule have not yet been revealed, but Jeff Rake will be the showrunner. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Len Goldstein will be the executive producers.

While Season 3 was airing on NBC, rumors sparked that the show has been canceled since NBC did the same with a few other shows like Debris, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, and more. But that is not happening for now.

Netflix and NBC were already in talks with Warner Bros. to save the show and renew it. According to Deadline, Netflix was officially in talks with the writers and cast in August 2021 to renew the show and order a fourth season. Considering the pandemic situation, we can expect to see Manifest Season 4 sometime in 2022.

Will Grace Stone return in Manifest Season 4?

Manifest became an instant hit when the first season was released in 2018. Just like other mystery dramas, it rarely answered any questions and instead created new ones every week. The same happened in Season 3, where the finale shocked a lot of viewers.

Grace Stone, played by Athena Karkanis, Ben’s wife and Michaela’s sister-in-law, has been loved by fans of the show. She shined in the latest season, and her death was tragic.

While trying to protect Eden, Angelina stabs Grace, and she presumably dies in the arms of Cal. Grace was even reunited with her son Cal, who has previously disappeared. In another twist, he was aged five years older than the other passengers on Flight 828 when the plane mysteriously returned after five years at the beginning of the series.

Still, Manifest is not above resurrecting people back from the dead, and fans are hopeful that Grace is not dead. Since a lot of characters have been killed in Season 3, they can spare Grace. So, there is a chance that Grace might return. However, everything will be revealed once the cast is finalized and Season 4 releases on Netflix.

