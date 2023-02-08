Netflix's widely anticipated You season 4 is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a man named Joe Goldberg, who falls in love with a woman but has an unhealthy obsession with stalking.

The show stars Penn Badgley in the lead role and various others playing important supporting roles. The show's first three seasons have garnered significant viewership and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

You season 4 on Netflix will be a chilling watch

Netflix released the official trailer for You season 4, part 1, on January 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the latest installment. The trailer brilliantly sets the tone for the new season with a hard-hitting line.

''Heartbreak is always the catalyst for a new path.''

In the upcoming season, Joe moves to London and decides to restart his life while trying to bury the demons from his past. However, the normalcy in his life is soon disrupted as Joe develops a new obsession that could potentially change his life for the worse.

The trailer briefly depicts several crucial moments from the series without giving away too many key details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a gripping and highly dramatic tone similar to the first three seasons, and viewers can expect an eventful season this time.

The series received widespread critical acclaim thanks to its unique storyline, thematic depth, and stellar performances by the main cast, among various other things. Over the years, it has generated a massive cult following among viewers. It is now considered one of the most popular shows of the last decade.

More details about You cast and plot

The psychological thriller show revolves around a young, charismatic, but mysterious man named Joe Goldberg, who has an extremely obsessive behavior that complicates his life. Here's the official synopsis of the thriller series, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.''

Penn Badgley stars in the lead role, and his performance throughout the first three seasons have received widespread critical acclaim. His character has garnered a significant fan following among viewers, and he defines the mood and tone of the show.

He looks equally impressive in the upcoming season 4 trailer, promising to deliver another enthralling performance. Apart from that, Penn Badgley is known for his performances in Gossip Girl, The Young and the Restless, and many more.

The rest of the show's supporting cast includes various other actors like Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, Lukas Gage as Adam, and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, among others.

The series is helmed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Berlanti is known for Brothers & Sisters, Dawson's Creek, Riverdale, to name a few, while Gamble's credits include Supernatural, The Magicians, Aquarius, and more.

Viewers can watch all episodes of You part 1 on Netflix on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

