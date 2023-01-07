February 2023: 7 upcoming Netflix originals

February 2023 has some exciting films and TV shows lined up for release. While a lot of older TV shows have new seasons coming up, many brand new shows have also been introduced along with shows that are spin-offs to existing hit shows. Netflix is among the leading platforms to host such content. Among all the OTT platforms, Netflix is one that has been consistent with releasing original content.

The year 2022 boasted the release of some of the most popular shows to have ever been made, including the latest season of Stranger Things. While the platform is also putting out older films that are now gaining popularity, 1899 and Wednesday are some shows that recently got popular on the platforms.

Here are the most anticipated Netflix originals that are scheduled for release in February 2023.

Netflix originals releasing in February 2023

1) Freeridge

Part of the reason why Freeridge is so highly anticipated is the fact that it is a spin-off of the very popular show On My Block. On My Block began in 2018 and has been made into four seasons since then. The show follows a group of friends who have just entered high school and have to stick together through the challenges that this new phase throws at them.

Although it is a comedy-drama, On The Block also features politically charged narratives. However, Freeridge, which is a spin-off to the show seems to include elements of fantasy as it follows friends as they might have released a curse that creates a brand new adventure. Freeridge, however, is still a comedy as suggested by the teaser.

Freeridge will be released on Netflix on February 2, 2023.

2) True Spirit

True Spirit (Image via Netflix Life)

True Spirit tells the story of an ambitious Australian teenager who dreams of becoming the world's youngest sailor to travel across the globe all by herself. On her path to realising her ideal, she must not only overcome practical challenges but also her innermost emotional anxieties. Teagan Croft and Anna Paquin play key roles in the movie.

Apart from intense performances, the trailer also teases grand visuals like most travel films. The movie seems to have combined the coming-of-age and adventure genres to create a very personal cinematic experience, making it one of the most anticipated films of February 2023.

True Spirit will premiere on Netflix on February 3, 2023.

3) My Dad the Bounty Hunter

One of the very few animated series of recent times, My Dad the Bounty Hunter features a family with a bounty hunter dad and will be releasing in February 2023. When his children accidentally ride to outer space and crash their mission, they realize the excitement in what their father does for a living. The rest of the show includes laser fights and encounters with aliens.

The trailer teases some fantastic animation and voice performances. Like other animated shows, it has a focus on family and relationships, making it suitable for viewers of all ages and from all corners of the world.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter will be releasing on Netflix on February 9, 2023.

4) Your Place or Mine

As the name suggests, Your Place or Mine is a romantic comedy that doesn't boast any brand new plot but is still exciting owing to a story that never gets old. It features Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as they play two best friends who swap their lives for a week and live life in each other's shoes. The experience teaches them new things about themselves and what they truly want.

The film will be releasing in February 2023 right before Valentine's Day, and is expected to bring back the charm of old-school romantic comedies. Although the plot and trope have been done with for ages, the performances and stars are expected to elevate the viewing experience.

Your Place or Mine will premiere on Netflix on February 10, 2023.

5) Red Rose

Netflix has been producing a variety of horror shows from Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House to The Sandman and other shows. All the shows have enjoyed a wide viewership owing to their varied genres that all include horror. Red Rose is one such British horror show that was produced by BBC and Netflix. While it has already been released in the UK on BBC, it will be releasing on Netflix in February 2023.

Red Rose takes on real life horrors to create a finely scary show. It follows a group of teenagers obsessed with their smart devices and builds horror on that idea. It stars Amelia Clarkson and Isis Hainsworth in lead roles.

Red Rose will premiere on Netflix on February 15, 2023.

6) We Have a Ghost

We Have a Ghost (Image via What's on Netflix)

Although the name suggests that We Have a Ghost must be dealing with paranormal elements and the horror genre, We Have a Ghost sweetly turns the concept of a ghost, making the film more of a thriller. It follows Kevin and his family who try to help Ernest the ghost who haunts their home to dig into his past. However, they get stuck in a web of complications and become CIA targets.

The film stars Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge and David Harbour in lead roles. All the actors are well-known and are expected to put up engaging performances.

We Have a Ghost will be released on Netflix on February 24, 2023.

7) You

You is among Netflix's most popular television shows and has had wide viewership ever since the release of the first season. The three seasons so far have been highly popular and the fourth season is all set to release this February 2023. The fourth season will be split into two parts, the first of which will release in February 2023 and the second will be released in March 2023.

You will continue to star Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in lead roles as the first part of the fourth season will be released on Netflix on February 9, 2023.

These include some of Netflix's most popular originals, releasing in February 2023.

