"It's giving American psycho": Penn Badgley TikTok dance video leaves the internet in a frenzy

Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has now become a hot topic ever since he joined TikTok. When the 36-year-old actor joined the short-form video streaming app recently, he shot to fame as fans from all over flocked to watch his content.

Penn was seen dancing in a recently released TikTok, sparking laughs from netizens all over. The video of the original clip was shared on Twitter by the Executive Editor of News at The Independent, Jenna Amatulli, on her personal handle, @ohheyjenna.

A user, @hexaSSC, commented on the video and called it "American psycho in the digital era."

Penn Badgley's TikToks leave netizens surprised

Following his success on Netflix's You, fans have been expecting Penn to join TikTok and Twitter, hoping to see more content from him. Though he has a fairly active Instagram account, fans wanted more.

In the most recent Tiktok video, Penn Badgley is seen dancing to Megan Trainor's Made You Look. The video, which received several likes in a matter of hours, was uploaded to the app alongside videos by the original creator, Elyse Meyers.

Jenna Amatulli @ohheyjenna can’t explain why but Penn Badgley doing a dance on TikTok feels both unexpected and inevitable can’t explain why but Penn Badgley doing a dance on TikTok feels both unexpected and inevitable https://t.co/VFq2DuGArl

After seeing the video, people were surprised to see the actor dance but were also mildly pleased. Some even compared him to the way comedian actor Jason Mantzoukas of Brooklyn 99 fame acts on screen.

libby, ur friendly neighborhood haunted house @1ibby @ohheyjenna @erinoverbey I thought it was gonna be a yikes and I’d regret clicking, but then he outshined the people on the right by like…a lot, which also feels both unexpected and inevitable @ohheyjenna @erinoverbey I thought it was gonna be a yikes and I’d regret clicking, but then he outshined the people on the right by like…a lot, which also feels both unexpected and inevitable

biscooti cookie @Abbykl1 @ohheyjenna Dan Humphrey memorizing Tik Tok dances after getting furloughed during the pandemic is cannon @ohheyjenna Dan Humphrey memorizing Tik Tok dances after getting furloughed during the pandemic is cannon

Emma she/her @canadiEmma @ohheyjenna So Jason Mantzoukas and penn badgley as brothers/cousin road trip comedy when? @ohheyjenna So Jason Mantzoukas and penn badgley as brothers/cousin road trip comedy when?

sweeter.peach @sweeterpeachh @ohheyjenna @EricMGarcia I have always been down bad for that crazy lil white man @ohheyjenna @EricMGarcia I have always been down bad for that crazy lil white man

Badgley debut's on TikTok with You character

On October 24, the You star debuted on TikTok with a hilarious video channeling his Netflix character, Joe Goldberg. Joe is a charming but sinister bookstore clerk turned stalker-murderer.

Penn used Taylor Swift's new song Anti-Hero to put his own twist on the music video. He can be seen running to the door, and when he opens it, Badgley is seen dressed as his You character. He lip-syncs to the song that goes as such:

"It's me. Hi. I'm the problem, its me."

The reaction from fans was overwhelming. Even Taylor Swift herself commented "OMG" with starry-eyed emojis.

Penn Badgley has achieved internet fame, even starring alongside in a fan's video. His TikTok with Quinn Hardy has garnered over 10 million views on the app.

Penn is an American actor and musician. He is known for his lead role in Gossip Girl, and now stars in Netflix's psychological thriller series You. He was the lead singer of Brooklyn-based indie band MOTHXR, whose debut album Centerfold was released in 2016.

Penn and Domino (image via Getty Images/Sylvain Gaboury)

Badgley hosts a podcast alongside longtime friends Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. The podcast delves into the life and complexities of being a teen, including heartbreak, anxiety, and self-discovery.

Penn Badgley is married to the English-American actor, doula, and singer Domino Suzy Kirke. The couple also has a son, who was born in 2020.

