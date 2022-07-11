"Sam Wilson is Captain America": Chris Evans defends Anthony Mackie taking over MCU role

Last year, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) announced the Captain America 4 feature film, which will have Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the titular character. On July 8, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the project had found its director, Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah.

However, the recent announcement report elicited a response from Chris Evans. In response to the possible insinuation that he might reprise his role as Steve Rogers, the 41-year-old actor firmly stated that Anthony Mackie (as Sam Wilson) will be Captain America.

The director reveal likely hints at the project moving to the pre-production phase. It is also plausible that the fourth installment will have a release date during Marvel’s Phase 5. More information regarding the project is expected on Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at the upcoming 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

What did Chris Evans say about Anthony Mackie’s Captain America?

As The Hollywood Reporter theorized that Chris Evans might portray MCU’s Steve Rogers as Cap once again in the fourth installment, the actor quickly took to Twitter to respond to such an insinuation. In a tweet, the Lightyear star wrote:

“Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had garnered over 180,000 likes and over 38,000 retweets. Numerous MCU fans praised Evans for his reiteration that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the current Cap.

In a leaked MCU footage from a Disney cruise, superheroes like Captain Marvel and Ant-Man have already referred to Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

Netizens react to Chris Evans' clarification over rumors of Steve Rogers' return to MCU

Following Evans' comments on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking over the mantle of Cap in MCU, numerous fans praised the actor. While some shared snaps of comic panels showcasing the transition, others emphasised that no one can replace Steve Rogers or Evans in the role.

Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit



I do find it hilarious that Anthony Mackie is older than Chris Evans In real life though Chris Evans @ChrisEvans @THR Sam Wilson is Captain America @THR Sam Wilson is Captain America I love the handing off of Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson as the new CapI do find it hilarious that Anthony Mackie is older than Chris Evans In real life though twitter.com/ChrisEvans/sta… I love the handing off of Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson as the new CapI do find it hilarious that Anthony Mackie is older than Chris Evans In real life though twitter.com/ChrisEvans/sta…

Nerdy Shinobi @NerdyShinobi @ChrisEvans @THR I'm a @ChrisEvans fan and I love him as Captain America, he is one of my favorite characters in the MCU but Sam Wilson/ Anthony Mackie is my Captain America now. I'm excited to see how amazing he is going to be in that role. @ChrisEvans @THR I'm a @ChrisEvans fan and I love him as Captain America, he is one of my favorite characters in the MCU but Sam Wilson/ Anthony Mackie is my Captain America now. I'm excited to see how amazing he is going to be in that role. https://t.co/kPmg0xlMDa

Cops'R'Useless - DEFUND @JDincauze



As I think about it, though: I would not mind getting some flashbacks of Chris Evans as Cap with Anthony Mackie's Falcon in Captain America 4. Chris Evans @ChrisEvans @THR Sam Wilson is Captain America @THR Sam Wilson is Captain America He certainly is.As I think about it, though: I would not mind getting some flashbacks of Chris Evans as Cap with Anthony Mackie's Falcon in Captain America 4. twitter.com/ChrisEvans/sta… He certainly is.As I think about it, though: I would not mind getting some flashbacks of Chris Evans as Cap with Anthony Mackie's Falcon in Captain America 4. twitter.com/ChrisEvans/sta…

Hengequeen Wonder Wench 🇺🇦 🌻 @CandiBea_1966 @ChrisEvans



No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers. @THR I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him.No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers. @ChrisEvans @THR I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him. No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers.

☮ Boris 2️⃣8️⃣ 🛑 @BorisY28 @ChrisEvans

I like Sam and he deserves to hold the title, but Cap is Steve.

Just like Robin could never truly be Batman, Because Batman is Bruce Wayne. Bruce and Steve are really the persona. @THR Well by title, but even if it is Sam or even Bucky it doesn't matter, because Cap is Steve Rogers.I like Sam and he deserves to hold the title, but Cap is Steve.Just like Robin could never truly be Batman, Because Batman is Bruce Wayne. Bruce and Steve are really the persona. @ChrisEvans @THR Well by title, but even if it is Sam or even Bucky it doesn't matter, because Cap is Steve Rogers.I like Sam and he deserves to hold the title, but Cap is Steve.Just like Robin could never truly be Batman, Because Batman is Bruce Wayne. Bruce and Steve are really the persona.

Shrabani Mondal @Shrabani22 @ChrisEvans @THR I'm Steve Rogers fan till the end.. but Steve has passed the shield to Sam! As much as we miss Steve Rogers as Cap, it's not going to change the fact that Sam Wilson is Captain America now! @ChrisEvans @THR I'm Steve Rogers fan till the end.. but Steve has passed the shield to Sam! As much as we miss Steve Rogers as Cap, it's not going to change the fact that Sam Wilson is Captain America now!

🧡 Kat ✨ @Ginge1129 @ChrisEvans



Chris has it right! @THR Steve Rogers handed the shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame. Let’s cut the clickbait shall we?Chris has it right! @ChrisEvans @THR Steve Rogers handed the shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame. Let’s cut the clickbait shall we? Chris has it right!

Chris Evans' previous comments on the role

The Boston, Massachusetts native has previously addressed the development of Sam Wilson succeeding Steve Rogers for the iconic mantle in both comics and MCU. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy, Evans spoke about a decade of his acting career portraying the legendary comic book character and further talked about Anthony Mackie’s take on Sam Wilson’s Captain America. He said:

“[There’s] no one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice. I’m so proud of him, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

Evans also addressed the negativities surrounding his return to MCU in another such interview. While speaking to the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Evans shared:

“The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished, and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe, and it may just not be in the cards.”

With Steve Rogers' character being old in the MCU, followed by the comic-accurate passing of Cap’s shield to Sam Wilson, it is unlikely that Chris Evans will return to the role. However, Marvel Studios may use the character’s previous footage in flashbacks or use Rogers’ pictures as Captain America.

Though Steve Rogers may not return in-person to the MCU, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes) may team up again with Sam Wilson after Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far