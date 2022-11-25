"It's coming home": You fans thrilled as Netflix sets earlier premiere date for season 4 part 1

Fans of You are elated as Netflix announced that the show's season four “lands early in London.”

The fourth edition of the popular psychological thriller will be split into two, with part one arriving at 3 am EST on February 9, 2023, and the second part arriving exactly a month later on March 9, 2023.

Needless to say, fans were excited when the show's release dates were announced and took to social media to share their joy.

Season four was announced on October 13, 2021, two days before the ten-part You season three hit the streaming giant.

Sera Gamble, who has remained the showrunner since season one, returns for this edition as well.

“Can't wait to see Mr Jonathan,” Netizens excited after You season 4 gets its premiere date

The first part of the show was apparently supposed to hit Netflix just one day before the new date, February 10, 2023. However, given how popular the show is, even the one day advancement has left viewers ecstatic.

YOU @YouNetflix Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix. https://t.co/0jZyiriKtd

Several took to Twitter to express their joy after learning of the news. Some also raised objections to the two-part release plan.

alex @Jahvroski @YouNetflix cant wait to get my diploma @YouNetflix cant wait to get my diploma

Lucile @alienstaco @netflix @YouNetflix @PennBadgley Stop with this part business I want it all at once! I need to be able to just push through and deal with it not have it broken up @netflix @YouNetflix @PennBadgley Stop with this part business I want it all at once! I need to be able to just push through and deal with it not have it broken up

Mr.Particular @TooMuchInfoSir @netflix @YouNetflix @PennBadgley All i see is March 9th, no way im half enjoying this. Looking forward to it @netflix @YouNetflix @PennBadgley All i see is March 9th, no way im half enjoying this. Looking forward to it 🎉

What to expect from season 4?

The main man of You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), is entering the fourth season with a new identity and a new place. The close cousin of fan-favorite serial killer/anti-hero Dexter Morgan (of the Showtime series Dexter) will now be known as Professor Jonathan Moore.

Set in London, You season four doesn’t have a trailer yet. In its teaser, released on September 24, 2022, we learned about the characters that will get featured this time. In the 1:34-minute-long stylish clip, Goldberg dropped a hint as to what the upcoming season will offer. He said:

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore… Allow me to reintroduce myself: I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond.”

Goldberg further revealed that he has shifted to London, as it allowed him to "bury the past." He also shared with the viewers that he now plans to focus on “academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

YOU @YouNetflix Mark your calendar. 🗓 Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester. Mark your calendar. 🗓 Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester. https://t.co/VnGI4M8lFf

Reports also suggest that season four will take off after Goldberg ends his relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), shown in season three climax. He then moves to London to pursue his latest crush, a no-nonsense librarian, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). However, he also develops sadistic romantic feelings towards Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), an art gallery director.

You season four: Cast and crew

Apart from Badgley, Gabrielle, and Ritchie, season four also has Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers, in the main cast. In the recurring cast, actors like Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates, have signed up.

Netflix @netflix Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reunited to talk all things Joe + Love on Podcrushed and discovered they both consider this their favorite scene from You Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reunited to talk all things Joe + Love on Podcrushed and discovered they both consider this their favorite scene from You https://t.co/qe0KnFuHIR

Alloy Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, A+E Studios, and Warner Bros. Television has bankrolled the project.

What would Penn Badgley do if he met Joe Goldberg?

In one of the sessions of his podcast, Podcrushed, Badgley toyed with a very interesting idea. He wondered what he'd do if he were to meet Goldberg had he been real. The actor said:

“Let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with, and somehow I could meet him in a controlled circumstance, and he was interested in listening to me… I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that…”

All three seasons of the multiple award-nominated series can be streamed on Netflix.

