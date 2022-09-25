Fans react to Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg being sinister and "bloody" in You Season 4 poster

A new poster for the fourth season of Netflix's popular thriller series, You, is out, and fans haven't stopped talking about it. The poster is evidently sinister and captures the tone of the series.

The poster shows actor Penn Badgley, who plays the role of Joe Goldberg in the series, pouring a glass of blood into a cup. It also has a tagline that reads, ''A Bloody Good Time.''

Fans on Twitter spoke about the poster, with many sharing a range of reactions. One user put out a tweet, saying ''Get ready for it.''

Without further ado, keep reading to find out what more fans have to say on Twitter.

Twitterati reacts to new poster for Netflix's You season 4

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming season of You after Netflix dropped a poster for season 4. Many were excited about the new season, while some complained about the streaming giant releasing the fourth season in two parts.

Valerie ✨ @Raha_Misss @OfficialHudan we want Love Quinn 🥺 @netflix I read the caption in his voicewe want Love Quinn 🥺 @OfficialHudan @netflix I read the caption in his voice 😂😂😂 we want Love Quinn 🥺

Lanky @PatrickOloo254 @netflix Excited for You season 4🥳🥳...then boom two parts released a month apart🤨 @netflix Excited for You season 4🥳🥳...then boom two parts released a month apart🤨 https://t.co/HBjdnCflaK

Happy Barbie @HappyBarbie123 @netflix Oh I’m so excited you is one of the best shows on tv right now super excited for season 4 @netflix Oh I’m so excited you is one of the best shows on tv right now super excited for season 4

The third season of You was released on October 15, 2021, to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who consider it to be the series' greatest season. Praise was majorly directed towards the gripping storyline and performances by the cast.

Prior to the series' season 3 premiere, it was renewed for a fourth season, which is expected to be released in two parts: the first part will premiere on Netflix on February 10, 2023, while the second part will be out on March 10, 2023.

A quick look at You plot and cast

The series centers around an enigmatic New York bookstore manager with a creepy obsession. He falls in love with a woman and becomes increasingly obsessed with her. The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''YOU, a Netflix Original Series, is the riveting and hypnotic story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an obsessive yet brilliant New Yorker, who exploits today’s technology to win the heart of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) amid the growing suspicions of her best friend Peach (Shay Mitchell).''

The description further states,

''Joe transforms himself from stalker to boyfriend while doing whatever it takes to eliminate all obstacles standing in his way — even if it means murder. Set in today’s 24/7 hyper-connected world, YOU explores how vulnerable we all are to stalking and manipulation online and in real life.''

The series garnered high praise from fans and critics, who praised the show's thematic ambitions, writing, intriguing storylines, and performances by the actors. It has also generated a strong fan following among viewers. Several characters of the show have a dedicated fanbase across social media.

The psychological thriller show stars Penn Badgley in the lead role as Joe Goldberg. Badgley effortlessly slips into the role of a deeply disturbed man with an extreme obsession that ruins the lives of those around him. His performance has received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics.

The upcoming fourth season also features actors like Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Charlotte Ritchie, and Ed Speelers, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far