5 Netflix shows canceled in 2022

Raising Dion, Space Force, and more - Netflix titles that were canceled in 2022

1) Raising Dion

Raising Dion is a superhero drama series that premiered on October 4, 2019. Adapted from the 2015 comic book by Dennis Liu of the same name, the series was converted for the screen by Carol Barbee. The show starred Ja'Siah Young, Alisha Wainwright, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter and Michael B. Jordan in lead roles.

Raising Dion is the story of a family with a kid called Dion who manifests super powers at an early age. His mother tries her best to keep his powers a secret and protect her kid from any and all exploitations. It tells the warm story of a mother and son relationship, and how they be survive the predicament they are in.

Raising Dion was canceled after airing two seasons, which were surprisingly well received by the audience and critics alike. Actor Sammi Haney broke the news on her Instagram account and thanked fans for their love and support.

2) Space Force

Space Force is a workplace comedy by Netflix that revolves around the newly launched United States Space Force. Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, the series was released in 2020 and aired two seasons before being canceled in August 2022. The series stars famous personalities like Steve Carell, Jimmy O. Yang, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Lisa Kudrow, among others.

The series received positive audience feedback in its first season and great critical reviews for the second season, but not enough to convince the producers to keep it running any further.

Space Force follows a group of people who have been given the opportunity and responsibility to establish America's latest armed forces for space. Adorned General Mark Naird and head scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory spearhead the new department and desperately try to attain conclusive results of the work they are doing.

3) First Kill

First Kill is a supernatural teen drama created by Victoria Schwab for Netflix. The series premiered on June 10, 2022 and aired eight episodes before being canceled on August 2. The title stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis in lead roles.

First Kill revolves around the stoy of forbidden love between a vampire and a monster hunter. Juliette and Calliope fall for each other in spite of their fate of being arch enemies and must convince their families to not harm each other. An unlikely alliance comes out of their relationship and brings the enmity to a standstill until they figure things out.

First Kill has a strong LGBTQ+ aspect and depicts the angle of a forbidden love quite well. Based on an original short story by Victoria Schwab and Felicia Henderson, the series received good audience feedback and stayed in the top ten list for three initial weeks, but could not reach its threshold for continuation and was subsequently canceled.

4) Archive 81

Archive 81 is a supernatural horror drama created by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The series was released on January 14, 2022 and aired eight episodes adapted from a 2016 podcast of the same name. The show starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi in lead roles. Although it attracted over 128.47 million hours of watchtime, the show was canceled in March.

Daniel Turner is an archivist hired by a mysterious company to recover old video tapes from 1994. Melody was a documentary filmmaker working to gather intel on a demonic cult that operated out of the now destroyed Viser apartment building. As he works to recover the footage, Dan stumbles across the dark secret of a demonic cult trying to bring a pagan god to Earth to make it a better place.

5) The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club is a teen drama series based on the beloved novel series by Ann M. Martin. Created by Rachel Shukert, the series aired two seasons on Netflix from July 2020 to October 2021. In March 2022, the streaming giant canceled the series even though the series received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Baby-Sitters Club revolves around a group of middle school friends who form a babysitting service. The series follows the five girls as they set out on their business endeavors, all while experiencing the growing pains of adolescence. The show has received good reviews and fulfilled the projected watchtime since its release. Understandably, the unexpected cancelation has left fans in despair.

