'Archive 81': 3 reasons why the Netflix show cannot be missed

Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series loosely based on the found-footage horror podcast of the same name. According to a Twitter update by Netflix Geeked, the show is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 14 2022.

Created by Rebecca Thomas and James Wan, Archive 81 stars Mamadou Athie, Dina Shibabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal.

Netflix's brief synopsis of Archive 81 reads:

“Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

"As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”

3 reasons why you should watch 'Archive 81'

1) It comes from the genius of well-known horror aficionados

Archive 81's creators include James Wan, who is one of the most well-known filmmakers in the horror genre. With modern classics like Insidious and The Conjuring, he knows how to deliver a good scare. Wan has served as an executive producer on the project.

Joining James Wan is Rebecca Thomas, known for directing Stranger Things. She directed four episodes, including the pilot, and also served as an executive producer. The next name in the lineup is that of Rebecca Sonnenshine, who is known for The Boys and The Vampire Diaries and was the showrunner for Archive 81.

Paul Harris Boardman, known for The Exorcism of Emily Rose, developed the original script and also served as an executive producer. Lastly, the creators of the original podcast, Marc Sollinger and David Powell, also served as producers on the show.

2) The stellar cast includes alum from various popular TV shows and movies

The cast of Archive 81 includes talented yet underrated actors, including Mamadou Athie (Black Box, Uncorked) as Dan Turner and Dina Shibabi (Altered Carbon) as Melody Pendras.

Supporting actors for the series include Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies), Matt McGorry (How To Get Away With Murder), Julia Chan (Katy Keene), Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of the Future Past), and Ariana Neal (Hidden Figures), who will portray Virgil, Mark, Anabelle, Samuel and Jess respectively.

3) It breaks the cliché of Halloween horror releases

Horror genre fans can kickstart their new year with an untimely horror release. Unlike most scary movies and series that are released around Halloween to amplify the spookiness of the season, Archive 81 will release in January next year.

The series, comprising of eight one-hour long episodes, won't make fans wait too long as it will drop on Netflix on January 14, 2022.

