'Yellowjackets' recap: A supernatural twist on the way? 

Yellowjackets seems to be heading in a different direction with its latest episode, titled "Blood Hive". The fifth episode of the season brings too much to the plate to discuss in one go. However, two plot points stood out; the newly confirmed supernatural direction and a confirmation of blackmail in the present timeline.

Both timelines get intense in this episode, as was evident from the previous one, which was a slower episode building up to something great and this episode served it. Big revelations also take place that pose some real questions about the future of the series and leave viewers on a cliffhanger.

'Yellowjackets': The plotline gets complicated

Yellowjackets episode 5 has a complicated plotline. In both past and present timelines, there are major revelations that may alter the course of the series in due time.

The episode begins with Misty (Christina Ricci) going to Coach Ben in her usual creepy manner in the past timeline, which freaks him out and he shouts at her. The group continues their hunting and gathering exercise as Jackie (Ella Parnell) suggests a new activity to take their minds off.

The present-day timeline sees Natalie (Juliette Lewis) approach Misty (Christina Ricci) to seek her help in an illegal activity, which involves obtaining information about Travis's (played by Kevin Alves) death. They also discover the same disturbing symbol in the place of Travis's death that has been a recurring part of Yellowjackets.

Fans of Yellowjackets have time and again come up with new theories and this episode sparked some more of that.

charlie @cuntycharlieeee not me thinking that maybe the main four leads are actually the red herrings or most of them that maybe they were the prey or that they were the ones who tried to stop the whole ritualistic cannibalism that went on #yellowjackets not me thinking that maybe the main four leads are actually the red herrings or most of them that maybe they were the prey or that they were the ones who tried to stop the whole ritualistic cannibalism that went on #yellowjackets

The symbol that haunts

Natalie approaches Misty to help her get the police evidence that was gathered by Nat's friend in the police. The evidence that they discovered revealed the same symbol of the impaled man. Misty connected the dots (almost way too quickly) to reveal the symbol.

Yellowjackets episode 5 ends with a message from an unknown number that asks for money and warns each of them not to discuss with the other survivors. Natalie immediately calls Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). Misty is revealed to be spying on them with a camera in Nat's room.

The beginning of the supernatural

The past timeline has a serious twist at this point in the story. After Shauna's insistence that Jackie is not participating enough in the group activities, she comes up with a fun activity or something that seemed fun then.

The girls, on Jackie's insistence, decide to summon the spirit of the dead man of the house. Things seem funny at first as the girls ask non-serious questions. Things turn serious when Gavi asks a serious question about their survival and Lottie (Courtney Eaton), whose mental health is still in question, seemingly gets possessed.

The possessed Lottie talks in French (a language she is not good at) and tells the girls that they need to shed blood to survive, perhaps hinting at the beginning of cannibalism, which could be one of the major plot points.

sidney @lesbowilds something to do with the pills lottie takes? anyone know what they are? #Yellowjackets something to do with the pills lottie takes? anyone know what they are? #Yellowjackets https://t.co/CXFJGLZWYt

Taissa's nightmare continues

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is haunted by her visions again in this episode of Yellowjackets as she sees a wolf on the street. When she goes down to check it out, she notices a red-painted message on her door that says "Spill", probably indicating blackmail.

A bucket of red paint is found in Taissa's son's room and upon asking he says the same thing again, that it was the "lady in the tree". With the new supernatural angle, it might not be impossible for there to really be a lady in the tree.

Taissa decides to withdraw from her campaign after discussing it with her wife but during her speech, she sees the man with no eyes yet again and she decides to continue and not succumb to her fears.

The many revelations that direct the course of the show

In the past timeline, a big secret about Shauna is revealed. She is pregnant. The episode got its name from the synced period cycle of the girls where all of them get their periods, something Travis calls a "blood hive". Taissa figures it out, and Shauna confesses.

As it has already been revealed that they were stuck for 19 months, it is a matter of intrigue as to what will happen to Shauna and the baby and also raises the question as to whose child it is.

There are a lot more things in this episode that on watching closely may reveal greater things. All in all, Yellowjackets seems to be going at a very intense pace and the future episodes are expected to keep getting more intense. Stay tuned for further updates on Showtime's Yellowjackets.

