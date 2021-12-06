'Yellowjackets' episode 4: More drama, less horror in slow-burning build-up

Yellowjackets is up to some really well-written build-up with the latest episode, titled "Bear Down". The episode is unlike the previous three, with much less scare, gore or intensity but it is evident that this episode was just as necessary to keep the story in place for a big revelation in the near future.

In a rather slow-burning episode, Yellowjacket's present-day story picks up from the last episode's aftermath when Travis Martinez (Kevin Alves) was found dead. In the past timeline, things slowly settle in for the survivors and some new bonds are formed.

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is also finally added to the main storyline of the present-day timeline at the end of the episode, completing the cycle and hinting that she, too, will be a part of the plotline with Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci).

'Yellowjackets' recap: The beginning of the wilderness

The episode of Yellowjackets starts with troubled dreams that Natalie sees of her father. The later part of the episode also explains the dreams; an accident which was indirectly caused by Natalie that killed her abusive father. This also goes on to explain Nat's character, a burnout.

The group starts to practice shooting under the guidance of Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger). Natalie has some trouble because of her traumatic experience of a gun misfiring, but she does it perfectly well when Travis teases her about it. She does the same during Travis's shooting, which visibly enrages him.

They start forming a bond over sharing marijuana later on as they tell each others experiences. In the present day, Nat admitted that she was close to Travis and they tried to keep each other off drugs. This shows the beginning of the friendship that continues till Travis's death in the previous episode of Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets, meanwhile, gear up to hunt now that they are running out of food. Natalie does indeed shoot a deer down. Coach Ben teaches them how the creature needs to be bled out. Misty, as usual, tries to volunteer, but Shauna takes over. As they devour the meat later on, there is an eerie spark in their eyes, the spark of a full stomach.

The end of the episode sees Misty's creepy side again as she trips Coach Ben, who has been avoiding her excess attention lately. The promo also shows Misty up to something with Coach Ben.

More the number involved, deeper the mystery

The present-day timeline finally connects the rest of the character to Shauna, whose storyline was going in a different pace and direction till the end of this episode.

The present-day timeline picks up after Misty and Natalie find a dead Travis. They debate whether he killed himself and Natalie says he has definitively not. Shauna, after confirming that her husband is having an affair, is heartbroken and goes out drinking with Adam (Peter Gadiot) as she too, gives in and gets romantically involved with him.

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) has disturbing visions, nearly hallucinations at a party. A senior diplomat tries to figure out what the survivors had really faced during their time in the jungle when having a casual conversation with Taissa, but she rebuffs her advances.

Natalie meets an old friend who was once in love with her to ask for his help in figuring out whatever is going on with them and with Travis's death. It seems there will be some breakthrough in the next episode.

At the end of the episode, Misty calls Shauna, who immediately wants to hang up. But Misty tells her that Travis is dead. Shauna is shocked. This invariably makes Shauna a part of the main storyline.

'Yellowjackets' episode 5: When will it release?

Yellowjackets is set to release its fifth episode for the season on the 12th of December, 2021. The upcoming episode looks promising and much more violent than the one that aired today.

