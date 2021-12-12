When will 'Yellowjackets' Episode 5 air? Release date and more

Yellowjackets has been gathering attention with each passing episode, given its rich storyline. A new episode is set to drop on December 12, 2021. Things are certainly getting tense. Even though the last episode was less dark, this upcoming episode will bring back all the intensity, according to the trailer.

The trailer, which aired at the end of the previous episode, titled "Bear Down," saw several disturbing things. Audiences saw a cult-like setting, much like what the show's main trailer hinted at. The upcoming episode is titled "Blood Hive."

What happened in the previous 'Yellowjackets' episode?

Yellowjackets season 1 Episode 4 was a slow burner. It started from a peak point when Travis (Kevin Alves) was found dead by Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci).

Since then, the episode has explored various themes in past and present timelines, including the death of Nat's father and the trauma she still carries. They manifest in the form of dreams and visions of her dead father, who died in an accident she caused without intent.

Jay Thomas @AKAJohnAtkinson Decided to rewatch #Yellowjackets episode 4 before the new one drops. And I’m now wondering if it’s more than just Lottie that’s psychic — that maybe Nat and others on the team unknowingly are, explaining why they were so successful and potentially targeted by some ominous entity Decided to rewatch #Yellowjackets episode 4 before the new one drops. And I’m now wondering if it’s more than just Lottie that’s psychic — that maybe Nat and others on the team unknowingly are, explaining why they were so successful and potentially targeted by some ominous entity https://t.co/EXptytlVMh

The episode also explores Kevin and Natalie's past and the bond of friendship they formed during their time in the jungle. This also explains why Natalie was so upset about Kevin's death.

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is another focus of the episode as she begins an extra-marital affair, and some exciting things happen in her going out to have fun with the young guy. One of them is the vision of a young Jackie (Ella Parnell).

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The next episode may begin their journey down a darker path, the kind that was teased in the original promo. A lot of things happen in the promo for "Blood Hive." We see Misty doing something to the coach that freaks him out.

We also see a cult-like setting and something intriguing happening. The present-day also sees some developments like Misty and Nat trying to track down whoever is behind the present-day crisis. Shauna also sees Jackie again at a nightclub.

The official synopsis reads:

"Out in the wilderness, the girls ride the crimson wave and plan a dark arts slumber party; Natalie and Misty tame a stallion; on Halloween night, Shauna parties like it's 1996."

This episode could be one of the most interesting to date.

The official Instagram page of Yellowjackets has teased a symbol yet again. The episode is set to air on Showtime at 10:00 p.m. E.T. on December 12, 2021. The episode will also be available on the Showtime streaming service.

