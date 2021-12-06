How are fans reacting to 'Yellowjackets' episode 4? 

Yellowjackets makes it a point every week to give the viewers enough to talk about. Week after week, it manages to hold on to the elements that make a mystery great, unfolding it one thread at a time. This episode was no different. Though different in treatment, being a slower, less violent episode, it had the familiar element of unsettling eerieness.

It is still not the most popular show but it has gathered its set of cult audience already. And these fans watch each episode like hawks, with undivided attention.

Easily Bothered. @CuteCrook Yellowjackets is such a damn good show. Christina Ricci doing both extremely creepy and comedic acting is 🤌. #YellowJackets Yellowjackets is such a damn good show. Christina Ricci doing both extremely creepy and comedic acting is 🤌. #YellowJackets https://t.co/b5gAZHUB9N

Nico-ish☘️🎶🧚🏻🇮🇪 🦮🐾♊️ 🌈🌊 @Nico84570986 @yellowjackets96 oh and… I’ve not wanted to rewatch anything in forever … Years! Like 10.. or so! So many one liners ! I can’t remember them all too! It’s really well written (believable) thank you! I’m stuck here in bed so this helps LIFE IS GOOD! #YellowJackets @yellowjackets96 oh and… I’ve not wanted to rewatch anything in forever … Years! Like 10.. or so! So many one liners ! I can’t remember them all too! It’s really well written (believable) thank you! I’m stuck here in bed so this helps LIFE IS GOOD! #YellowJackets🐝

'Yellowjackets' episode 4: Lot of qestions and theories

No wonder the show has left fans with so many questions. In fact, it is slowly becoming a signature of the show. Mysteries like this also spark off theories all the time; Yellowjackets is no different.

Today's episode, titled "Bear Down," was not like the first three that had elements specifically for the scares and dramatized with gore and violence. This episode was rather slow burning. An episode for revelations and an episode to stop and think. It is very evident that from next episode on, things will be very intense.

Fan theories about this episode bring out some really off-axis points that may not entirely be wrong given how surreal the build-up to the present point of the show has been.

Merky 🧞‍♀️ @Merky__ Crazy Misty has to have something to do with these post cards. I don't know how she's involved but she seems involved some how. #Yellowjackets Crazy Misty has to have something to do with these post cards. I don't know how she's involved but she seems involved some how. #Yellowjackets

Brian Particelli (He/Him) @BrianParticelli

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

But Adam is Javi, right? (I don’t know how to hide guesses any better than this) We doing #yellowjackets theories on here at all?But Adam is Javi, right? (I don’t know how to hide guesses any better than this) We doing #yellowjackets theories on here at all?........But Adam is Javi, right? (I don’t know how to hide guesses any better than this)

D💜♏️ // Tis the season 🎄 @SoftDebicki At times I feel like Misty might be behind it all to get the other’s attention but this episode when she talks to the reporter and she seems surprised at how she knows about the road trip like what happened in out there to make them all so scared about the truth #Yellowjackets At times I feel like Misty might be behind it all to get the other’s attention but this episode when she talks to the reporter and she seems surprised at how she knows about the road trip like what happened in out there to make them all so scared about the truth #Yellowjackets

What happened during the time they were stuck in the forest, has become a looming mystery for all the viewers. It is often seen (even in this episode with Taissa) that the characters go to lengths to not speak even a word about. This unfolding will be really interesting to see.

D💜♏️ // Tis the season 🎄 @SoftDebicki @yellowjackets96 The thing thats on my mind when watching this show is like how many people out of the 4 survived like we saw like at least 6 people in the beginning and also was that Lottie in the beginning that was running? #Yellowjackets The thing thats on my mind when watching this show is like how many people out of the 4 survived like we saw like at least 6 people in the beginning and also was that Lottie in the beginning that was running? #Yellowjackets @yellowjackets96

The possible future?

Surely fans are hyped up about the next episode, which is set to be released on December 12, 2021. The promo for the episode already has us on the hook and it is no surprise fans will want to see it fast and want to see it fast.

After this episode, that ran rather slow, the next looks like it will have a lot of intensity.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode will likely see the mystery complicated in both timelines. It is no wonder the fans are waiting eagerly. The next episode is titled "Blood Hive" and it will stream on Showtime next Sunday. Till then, stay tuned.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia