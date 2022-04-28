"Netflix losing subscribers": Raising Dion cancelation news takes Twitter by storm 

Netflix recently reported that they have canceled Raising Dion after just two seasons. The superhero drama first premiered way back in 2019 with a splendid first season. It was renewed for a second season, but it was reportedly the last that audience would get to see of Dion. The series ended with season two airing in February year, after which Netflix canceled it.
Actress Sammi Haney confirmed the news on social media, saying,
"Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED. Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”
It is no secret that Netflix has been losing subscribers for some time now. Now, it seems like Raising Dion being canceled will continue this trend. News of the cancelation has been met with a lot of backlash on social media, with Twitter brimming with posts against the decision.
It is very apparent that Netflix is about to lose more followers with its recent decision and this may seriously affect the site.
Amidst rising opposition to the cancelation, fans have taken to Twitter to demand that the show be brought back, otherwise they will end up unsubscribing from the streaming platform.
What is Netflix's Raising Dion all about?
Raising Dion is based on the 2015 comic book series and short film by Dennis Liu. What is so unique about the series is that it presents a unique twist to a superhero story. The plot follows Nicole, a single mother, and her son, Dion, who suddenly starts developing superhero abilities.
Unable to understand what is going on, Nicole fights to hide her son’s abilities from the public. She begins to investigate the source of her son’s powers, and realizes that it may have something to do with her late husband, an aurora event, and a certain character called Crooked Man.
The second season was epic and full of action and drama, with Nicole and Dion navigating through perilous situations to not only save themselves but the entire city of Atlanta. This confluence of superhero action and family drama is what made the Netflix series so famous.
Created by Carol Barbee, Raising Dion cast members included Jazmyn Simon, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner and Josh Ventura. Jordan and Kenny Goodman have executive produced. Catch the first two seasons of the superhero series on Netflix.