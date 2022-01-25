How did Pat Rollins become the Crooked Man? Powers explained ahead of 'Raising Dion' Season 2 premiere

Netflix's Raising Dion has been renewed for its second season after a hiatus of two years. The original series, featuring eight new episodes, is set to premiere on the platform on Tuesday, February 1.

The story follows Dion honing his superpowers to the best of his abilities with all the help he can get. As he trains in Biona, he quickly realizes that energy can never die but keeps on changing forms.

The previous season ends with one of the biggest mysteries unfolding, as the ulterior motives of Pat Rollins are revealed.

Warning: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

How did Pat Rollins become the Crooked Man in 'Raising Dion'?

Pat Rollins, the lovable scientist

Pat comes across as "clever and successful" for most of the first season of Raising Dion. He is the quintessential sidekick: a smart, cute nerd with a problem with boundaries.

After Dion's father, Mark, whom he adored as a brother since eighth grade, tragically died, he became Dion's surrogate father. Pat spent time with Dion and made every effort to be available to Dion and his mother, Nicole, for whom he harbored feelings.

The reality of Pat Rollins

Pat has a much darker side, which gradually emerges throughout the season. He feels disregarded as if he isn't getting his chance and people take him for granted beneath his silly demeanor.

He has issues with boundaries, which appear to be both the cause and the source of his difficulties in maintaining a relationship. As he did with a prior girlfriend, Kerry, and Nicole, near the conclusion of Season 1, Pat "comes on too strong" for those he loves and becomes possessive of them.

How Pat became The Crooked Man

In the Aurora Event of 2010, despite Mark's warnings, Pat lets himself out of the yurt and gets struck by many meteorite bits. As a result, he developed sores that never completely healed and, over time, began to kill him, much like the meteorites had caused the soil to rot.

In 2014, when Pat attempted to stop his girlfriend Kerry from breaking up with her, she burned his arm in the process. This reawakened Pat's abilities, and for the first time, he turned into his alter-ego, the Crooked Man. Kerry was killed and absorbed by him.

Mark lost his life protecting Charlotte amidst a host of other people Pat had killed to keep his body from permanently deteriorating.

What happened to Pat at the end of Season 1?

At the end of Raising Dion Season 1, it's discovered that Pat wasn't the one who started the supernatural storm, but rather a host possessed by it. Dion and Nicole deal with Pat reasonably quickly but cannot put the storm to rest.

Instead, the storm itself whizzes away, looking for a new host, and it meets one in Brayden.

Although Pat is presumably dead, the nature of the storm in taking the bodies of unstable people out of Iceland is a rising concern for Dion. He must excavate the unknown by confronting Brayden if he still stands a chance in Raising Dion season 2.

