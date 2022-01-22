3 reasons not to miss the Netflix film original 'Amandla'

Netflix's Amandla has added many jewels to its coveted crown of authentic storytelling. It is based on the tragic story of two brothers bonded by blood even though fate separated them.

Nerina De Jager wrote and directed the film, starring Lemogang Tsipa and Lemogang Tsipa. The film provides a superb depiction of the apartheid era, which saw South African people being exploited, and the story of their battle for existence is terrifying.

"Amandla": Synopsis

The story revolves around Impi and Nkosana, two Zulu brothers whose lives have been marked by tragedy since childhood. Losing their parents to a heinous murder, the brothers have struggled together to survive in the slums of Isando.

While Nkosana has chosen the path of righteousness, Impi has been forced to choose a darker one to put food on their plate. As fate tries to tear the two brothers, Impi and Nkosana, darker truths are revealed, and the brothers put their own lives at stake to safeguard their families, but in vain.

"Amandla": Why you must watch this Netflix original film

1) Netflix's trope of diverse original films

Adding to its set of diverse original films from all across the world, Netflix's Amandla is not only exceptional as a crime thriller, but it also has strong performances adding value and depth to its emotional roles that bring forth life to the struggles of the South African people.

Adding to the trope of honest African film-making like If Beale Street Could Talk, Get Out, Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, this foreign movie has been dubbed into various regional languages with proper subtitles.

2) Brilliant attention to detail

The film unfolds in layers of brilliantly executed themes of mystery, revenge, loss, guilt, love, and tragedy. From the bright, golden, picturesque Muller Farms to the dark and dingy slums of Isando and Someto, Justus de Jager's cinematic poignance has added more character to the frames.

Through his background score, Mauritz Lotz has poured the melody of a happy childhood and sad melancholia into the film that has enabled the ensemble to enhance the torment and beauty of the characters at the same time.

3) The one-woman army Nerina De Jager

While Amandla is a heart-wrenching story of love and loss, the sole credit of the film goes to one who has put her heart and soul into making it. Nerina de Jager is a white woman who grew up in Africa, where she sat in her director's chair under a thorn tree on the farm Moorddrift outside of Mokopane. She has produced as well as written and directed the film Amandla.

It is under her excellent direction that the film lives up to its name. Amandla is a Nguni word that means "power." During the anti-apartheid struggle, the phrase became a famous rallying cry.

She has used the term to bring out the dichotomy of the power difference between the ruling class and the Zulus, as well as the rich and the poor, brilliantly in the film.

