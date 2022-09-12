5 fun facts about The Morning Show actor Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's latest work with Apple TV+ has been a huge success. Created by Jay Carson, The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead roles. The series premiered on November 1, 2019, and has released two seasons so far.

The series tells the story of a popular breakfast news show called The Morning Show and its anchors. Alex Levy (Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Carell) are shown to have hosted the show for the last 15 years, building the show to what it is today.

But when Kessler is fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), who was hired only recently, fills in for him. But her approach is completely different and she clashes with Alex.

Reese Witherspoon has done an amazing job portraying the new generation journalist, who introduces the old guard, Alex, to a completely new world of journalism. She has even received an Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here, we explore some of the more interesting facts and tidbits about the Academy Award-winning actor, Reese Witherspoon.

An interesting family history, other ventures and more - 5 fun facts that you should know about The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon

1) Reese Witherspoon's way into acting

Reese Witherspoon in The Man in the Moon (Image via MGM)

Reese Witherspoon got her first taste of acting when she was just seven. She acted in a commercial for a flower shop owned by the parent of one of her friends, and she was instantly hooked to acting.

She started taking acting classes soon after and set her dream of becoming a star performer. By the time she turned eleven, she had won a 10-State Talent Award show, which got her more work in the coming years.

By the time she was thirteen, she was getting acting gigs regularly. This was soon followed by her first appearance on the big screen, her debut in the feature film, The Man in the Moon.

At the age of 14, she went to an audition for extras in the film with her friends. But she caught the eye of the casting directors and was flown to Los Angeles to audition for the lead role, which she bagged.

She was a high achiever from her early years and got good grades, which in turn helped her to get into Stanford for an undergraduate program in English Literature. However, she left her degree incomplete to pursue a full-time job in acting.

2) She has an interesting family tree

Reese Witherspoon, John Draper Witherspoon, Mary Elizabeth Witherspoon, Jim Toth at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Image via Alamy)

The first thing to notice is that her full name is not Reese Witherspoon, but Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. She dropped her first two names in a bid to sound more apt for Hollywood.

Both her parents are medical professionals, and she was also a "dork", as described by herself, who later left academics to pursue a career in films.

A statue of John Witherspoon in Washington D.C.

Another interesting fact about her family is that they are descendants of one of the founding fathers of America, John Witherspoon. He was a minister who represented New Jersey at the Continental Congress, and was also one of the signatories of the United States Declaration of Independence.

3) Reese Witherspoon is a published author

Whiskey in a Teacup (Image via Atria Books)

While she did not complete her degree for English Literature, the fact that she got into Stanford is proof of her academic prowess. Although she has pursued a career primarily in the film industry, she has also ventured into other lines of work, one of them being writing. Reese Witherspoon is a published author.

Busy Betty (Image via Flamingo Books)

She published her first book in 2018, called Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love and Baking Biscuits. She is also expected to release her first children's book, Busy Betty, on October 4, 2022. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:

Busy Betty has always been busy . . . even when she was just a baby! When Betty gives Frank a big hug, she realizes he needs a bath, PRONTO! Her best friend, Mae, is coming over, and Betty can’t have the smelliest dog in the whole world! But giving Frank a bath is harder than she thought and just when everything seems impossible, with Mae’s help, Betty learns she can accomplish anything with perseverance, teamwork, and one great idea.

4) Her other business ventures

Hello Sunshine, the media production company

Along with being an Academy Award-winning actor and author, Reese Witherspoon is also a producer and also the owner of her own clothing and fashion home decor line. Her production company Hello Sunshine is co-owned by Seth Rodsky and focuses on telling women-centric stories across multiple platforms.

Draper James, the clothing and accessories brand

In 2015, Witherspoon launched a retail brand called Draper James, named after her grandparents. The brand focuses on women's fashion, including clothing and accessories as well as stationaries and home decor inspired from the American South.

All these business ventures, along with her successful acting career, have made her into one of the most successful actors in the industry. Forbes named her the richest actress in the world in 2021 with an estimated $400 million net worth.

5) Singing makes her extremely nervous but she does it anyway

One of the most notable works of Reese Witherspoon's career was the 2005 film, Walk the Line, alongside Joaquin Phoenix. She played the character of June Carter Cash, the singer-songwriter and second wife of Johnny Cash. The role required her to sing in front of a live audience.

Although extremely nervous, she took six months of vocal lessons to play the part, which ultimately got her the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her impactful performance.

Although singing isn't exactly her strongest suit, she again went out of her comfort zone to sing a duet of Somethin' Stupid with Michael Bublé, for his 2013 album To Be Loved.

If you want to catch some more of Reese Witherspoon, catch up to the two seasons of The Morning Show which has been streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

The third season is speculated to drop this fall, although no dates have been released yet.

