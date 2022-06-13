Who is Michele Dauber? Petition to remove Stanford professor receives more than 3,000 signatures after 'offensive' Camille Vasquez tweets

A petition to remove Michele Dauber, who happens to be a professor at Stanford Law School from the prestigious university, has garnered over 3,000 signatures.

Dauber was slammed online after she criticized Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Started by a man named Matt Adams, the petition aims to call out the professor for her "racist and sexist" remarks against Vasquez, stating that her "hateful rhetoric is unacceptable."

Taking to her Twitter handle on June 2, Dauber shared a screenshot of Vasquez and accused her of "sucking up to male power."

She began her Twitter rant by indirectly mocking Camille, stating that "sucking up" to power might feel good for the time being but it won't be longlasting.

Michele Dauber @mldauber In a society that strips women of real power, some women have learned to seek male approval in the hopes they won't be raped or abused or humiliated. Sucking up to power might feel good to you but it won't work. You will be next. In a society that strips women of real power, some women have learned to seek male approval in the hopes they won't be raped or abused or humiliated. Sucking up to power might feel good to you but it won't work. You will be next.

She further went on to point out female lawyers in particular, calling them "the absolute worst of the bunch," who try to prove that they are "real lawyers."

Michele Dauber @mldauber Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are "real lawyers" and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can. Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are "real lawyers" and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can. https://t.co/zI79rMKDWU

In the same Twitter thread, Dauber shared pictures of several other female lawyers posing with male stars who had been accused of abuse, like Bill Cosby, Cuomo, Harvey Weinstein, etc.

Vasquez rose to prominence during Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Footage of the lawyer interrogating Heard on the stand, labelling her a liar and vehemently defending Depp against assault allegations, went viral on social media.

Vasquez received much acclaim for her cross-examination of Heard and was even appointed to partner at her legal firm last week as a result of Depp's convincing victory in the lawsuit.

Twitter reactions on Michele Dauber's controversial remarks

Twitter users were not happy with Dauber's rant on "feminism," and calling female lawyers who have represented controversial stars in the past as "pick me up" girls. Most of them asked Stanford University to remove her from the university, questioning her behaviour online and calling her "unethical."

lola pearson @lolapea42268072 @mldauber If you defend the abuser just because she is a woman I’m gonna call it stupidity or you have an intense crush on amber and are trying to get on her good side @mldauber If you defend the abuser just because she is a woman I’m gonna call it stupidity or you have an intense crush on amber and are trying to get on her good side

Asra Q. Nomani 🐾 @AsraNomani Wonder why Stanford law professor Michele Dauber hates Camille Vasquez? With a lot of help, I did an anatomy of the #BelieveHer industry. Search “Dauber” and you’ll see how she was key to Amber Heard’s emergence as a victim. See October 2018 in particular. asrainvestigates.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-b… Wonder why Stanford law professor Michele Dauber hates Camille Vasquez? With a lot of help, I did an anatomy of the #BelieveHer industry. Search “Dauber” and you’ll see how she was key to Amber Heard’s emergence as a victim. See October 2018 in particular. asrainvestigates.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-b…

Faat @faatxc If there are women that I absolutely do not want to represent me, it is women like Amber Heard, Eve Barlow, Michele Dauber, Charlotte Proudman etc. As a woman I absolutely do not want to be represented by one of these negative misandristic women. If there are women that I absolutely do not want to represent me, it is women like Amber Heard, Eve Barlow, Michele Dauber, Charlotte Proudman etc. As a woman I absolutely do not want to be represented by one of these negative misandristic women.

princess sophia @princes49990969 @GellertDepp I tweeted @Stanford about this so-called 'professor'. What Michele Dauber does is similar to Dr. Spiegel and IMO can be called slander. She even name calls Depp as 'Derp'. Such disgusting and UNETHICAL behaviour for a so-called 'professor'. @GellertDepp I tweeted @Stanford about this so-called 'professor'. What Michele Dauber does is similar to Dr. Spiegel and IMO can be called slander. She even name calls Depp as 'Derp'. Such disgusting and UNETHICAL behaviour for a so-called 'professor'.

NorthernEmpire79 @NEmpire79 @mldauber So you let people, who openly say in public women shouldn't be lawyers, teach, @Stanford @mldauber So you let people, who openly say in public women shouldn't be lawyers, teach, @Stanford ?

This is the kind of behavior that would get a man fired. Michele Dauber @mldauber @LeaRHfan If my son was accused of DV he would have a lot more to worry about than some Pick Me Girl lawyer. But that isn't going to happen because I didn't raise a fucking rapist wife beater. @LeaRHfan If my son was accused of DV he would have a lot more to worry about than some Pick Me Girl lawyer. But that isn't going to happen because I didn't raise a fucking rapist wife beater. Why does a @Stanford professor continue to harass #CamilleVasquez on Twitter, making misogynistic and derogatory comments like calling her a “Pick Me Girl”??Did @mldauber even watch the trial? Shes being quite cruel.This is the kind of behavior that would get a man fired. twitter.com/mldauber/statu… Why does a @Stanford professor continue to harass #CamilleVasquez on Twitter, making misogynistic and derogatory comments like calling her a “Pick Me Girl”?? Did @mldauber even watch the trial? Shes being quite cruel. This is the kind of behavior that would get a man fired. twitter.com/mldauber/statu…

Blocked by Dauber @blockedByDauber Michele Dauber is not a lawyer. She is not a feminist. She is a misandrist and a TERF. She is racist. She is carceral (anti-due-process). She is a defamer. She is ableist.



She is a bully who name-calls, pushes people around, and then cries wolf (“sexism,”) when folks disagree. Michele Dauber is not a lawyer. She is not a feminist. She is a misandrist and a TERF. She is racist. She is carceral (anti-due-process). She is a defamer. She is ableist.She is a bully who name-calls, pushes people around, and then cries wolf (“sexism,”) when folks disagree.

Come Geek Some @ComeGeekSome1 🍕🦙 @pizzakatzen We have the profanity-laden tweets of Ms. Dauber, a law professor from one of the world's most prestigious universities, posting misogynistic rants in the name of "feminism". We have the profanity-laden tweets of Ms. Dauber, a law professor from one of the world's most prestigious universities, posting misogynistic rants in the name of "feminism". https://t.co/w8P07EVkkI With Dauber's tweet attacking female lawyers, this proves to me now that SHE made those tweets against herself, using her own daughter as a weapon. I did look at all the tweets people sent me, I agree with you all on them. THIS makes it more concrete. #micheledauber is POSION. twitter.com/pizzakatzen/st… With Dauber's tweet attacking female lawyers, this proves to me now that SHE made those tweets against herself, using her own daughter as a weapon. I did look at all the tweets people sent me, I agree with you all on them. THIS makes it more concrete. #micheledauber is POSION. twitter.com/pizzakatzen/st…

eskhockey14 @eskhockey @Stanford @MaryKateCooper How could anyone consider attending this university with someone like Michele Dauber on its payroll. She is entitled to her opinion but she is not entitled to misrepresent and misinform people to shade a much smarter female lawyer. The insecure and unhinged projecting on others. @Stanford @MaryKateCooper How could anyone consider attending this university with someone like Michele Dauber on its payroll. She is entitled to her opinion but she is not entitled to misrepresent and misinform people to shade a much smarter female lawyer. The insecure and unhinged projecting on others.

Frostea 🍊🌻🐕🏴‍☠️ @WinterFrost171



#TruthWins #IStandWithJohnnyDepp twitter.com/mldauber/statu… Michele Dauber @mldauber In a society that strips women of real power, some women have learned to seek male approval in the hopes they won't be raped or abused or humiliated. Sucking up to power might feel good to you but it won't work. You will be next. In a society that strips women of real power, some women have learned to seek male approval in the hopes they won't be raped or abused or humiliated. Sucking up to power might feel good to you but it won't work. You will be next. Look at this misogynist. She hates women who think for themselves. In her world, women are either victims or suck-ups. Don't be like @Stanford 's Michele Dauber. Look at this misogynist. She hates women who think for themselves. In her world, women are either victims or suck-ups. Don't be like @Stanford 's Michele Dauber.#TruthWins #IStandWithJohnnyDepp twitter.com/mldauber/statu…

Angie @Angela36072232 @Stanford Why is Michele Dauber working for you? I have Spoken to several students who attend the University who said this woman is very problematic. Male students have said she bullies them and has said there are no male victims of abuse. She must be stood down immediately! @Stanford Why is Michele Dauber working for you? I have Spoken to several students who attend the University who said this woman is very problematic. Male students have said she bullies them and has said there are no male victims of abuse. She must be stood down immediately! https://t.co/yVxYCSghFa

Meanwhile, a British lawyer informed the Daily Mail that Dauber's tweets against Vasquez may be defamatory, which is odd given that Vasquez recently helped Depp win his defamation lawsuit.

Dauber, on the other hand, is doubling back on her tweets and has often tweeted the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard. She even claimed that she has received death threats as a result of her social media criticism of Vasquez.

During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's heated trial, Dauber tweeted her dislike for Depp, even making news to suggest that the star's famed film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean was racist in a Twitter thread.

Michele Dauber @mldauber "Captain Jack" and Pirates of the Caribbean whitewashed and erased slaves and slavery from the 18th century Caribbean, where its practice was probably the most cruel in the world. Pirates were often far from the freedom-fighters the film portrayed but were slaveholders themselves "Captain Jack" and Pirates of the Caribbean whitewashed and erased slaves and slavery from the 18th century Caribbean, where its practice was probably the most cruel in the world. Pirates were often far from the freedom-fighters the film portrayed but were slaveholders themselves https://t.co/UlNYcMGZcL

Dauber's tweets come after a controversial six-week defamation trial in Virginia, when a jury of seven found Heard responsible for three counts of slander against Depp.

The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were reduced to $350,000 to reflect Virginia's statutory cap, for a total of $10.35 million.

The jury convicted Depp of guilty of slander on one count, giving Heard $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive penalties.

