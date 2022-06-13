Who is Michele Dauber? Petition to remove Stanford professor receives more than 3,000 signatures after 'offensive' Camille Vasquez tweets

A petition to remove Michele Dauber, who happens to be a professor at Stanford Law School from the prestigious university, has garnered over 3,000 signatures.
Dauber was slammed online after she criticized Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez.
Started by a man named Matt Adams, the petition aims to call out the professor for her "racist and sexist" remarks against Vasquez, stating that her "hateful rhetoric is unacceptable."
Taking to her Twitter handle on June 2, Dauber shared a screenshot of Vasquez and accused her of "sucking up to male power."
She began her Twitter rant by indirectly mocking Camille, stating that "sucking up" to power might feel good for the time being but it won't be longlasting.
She further went on to point out female lawyers in particular, calling them "the absolute worst of the bunch," who try to prove that they are "real lawyers."
In the same Twitter thread, Dauber shared pictures of several other female lawyers posing with male stars who had been accused of abuse, like Bill Cosby, Cuomo, Harvey Weinstein, etc.
Vasquez rose to prominence during Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Footage of the lawyer interrogating Heard on the stand, labelling her a liar and vehemently defending Depp against assault allegations, went viral on social media.
Vasquez received much acclaim for her cross-examination of Heard and was even appointed to partner at her legal firm last week as a result of Depp's convincing victory in the lawsuit.
Twitter reactions on Michele Dauber's controversial remarks
Twitter users were not happy with Dauber's rant on "feminism," and calling female lawyers who have represented controversial stars in the past as "pick me up" girls. Most of them asked Stanford University to remove her from the university, questioning her behaviour online and calling her "unethical."
Meanwhile, a British lawyer informed the Daily Mail that Dauber's tweets against Vasquez may be defamatory, which is odd given that Vasquez recently helped Depp win his defamation lawsuit.
Dauber, on the other hand, is doubling back on her tweets and has often tweeted the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard. She even claimed that she has received death threats as a result of her social media criticism of Vasquez.
During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's heated trial, Dauber tweeted her dislike for Depp, even making news to suggest that the star's famed film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean was racist in a Twitter thread.
Dauber's tweets come after a controversial six-week defamation trial in Virginia, when a jury of seven found Heard responsible for three counts of slander against Depp.
The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were reduced to $350,000 to reflect Virginia's statutory cap, for a total of $10.35 million.
The jury convicted Depp of guilty of slander on one count, giving Heard $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive penalties.