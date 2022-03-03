Who was Katie Meyer? Tributes pour in after Stanford women's team goalkeeper is found dead on campus

22-year-old Stanford University soccer player Katie Meyer has passed away. The student was found dead in her dorm room. The cause of death had not been revealed at the time of writing this article. However, police officials revealed that there were no threats to anyone else made on campus. They added that they are not treating the goalkeeper’s death as suspicious.

Stanford University released a statement on Wednesday regarding Katie Meyer’s death. It revealed that the senior was majoring in International Relations and minoring in History. She was also a Resident Assistant.

Adding to her extensive university resume, she was the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team captain and goalkeeper. Speaking of her character, the statement continued:

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."

The university offered its condolences to Meyer’s family, friends, coaches, teammates, hallmates, and faculty.

More about Katie Meyer

Katie Meyer was born in Newbury Park, California. She is the daughter of Steven and Gina Meyer and has an elder and younger sister as well.

Katie was a key player in making the Stanford team win the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament. Mercury News reported that she had been the women’s soccer team captain twice and had made it to the Pacific-12 Conference’s honor roll twice as well.

Meyer had played 50 games in total over the last three seasons. Her team won 34 matches during her time spent with the players.

Paying tribute to the late athlete, Zoe Hasenauer, who plays soccer for Oregan State, said on social media:

“You were always such a bright light in this world.”

Former Washington state goalkeeper Courtney Worstell, who played with Meyer, said:

“You'll forever be one of the best to do it. I still can't wrap my head around it, and I don't want to believe it.”

The US Soccer Federation took to social media as well, saying:

“The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates, and loved ones of Katie Meyer.”

Anibal Roldan @latinheat



Katie Meyer had it.



RIP to a legend🕊 twitter.com/adamsonashley/… Ashley Adamson @AdamsonAshley



Will never forget her performance in the 2019 National Championship. Devastated to hear the news today about Katie Meyer. All my prayers to her loved ones, @StanfordWSoccer and the entire @GoStanford family.Will never forget her performance in the 2019 National Championship. Devastated to hear the news today about Katie Meyer. All my prayers to her loved ones, @StanfordWSoccer and the entire @GoStanford family. Will never forget her performance in the 2019 National Championship. 💔 https://t.co/u7yzG6CDDz It takes a different breed of a person to be a goalkeeper. You either got it or you don’t.Katie Meyer had it.RIP to a legend🕊 It takes a different breed of a person to be a goalkeeper. You either got it or you don’t. Katie Meyer had it. RIP to a legend🕊💔 twitter.com/adamsonashley/…

Simiand @Tildaaaaaa2 i really really wanted to see katie meyer play professionally. thinking about her friends and family right now i really really wanted to see katie meyer play professionally. thinking about her friends and family right now https://t.co/eSqz0Eukqo

U.S. Soccer @ussoccer Stanford Athletics @GoStanford The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ https://t.co/3qXOyx7atO The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. twitter.com/GoStanford/sta… The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. twitter.com/GoStanford/sta…

Tracy Hamm @tracyhamm10 Watching Katie Meyer compete in the 2019 NCAA Final Four made me better. Without knowing her personally, she impacted my life and inspired me. You are an absolute legend. Thank you. Rest In Peace Watching Katie Meyer compete in the 2019 NCAA Final Four made me better. Without knowing her personally, she impacted my life and inspired me. You are an absolute legend. Thank you. Rest In Peace ❤️🌲 https://t.co/ZWGQL2fJJc

Following Meyer’s death, Stanford has made grief resources available to students and other community members. An on-site counseling staff has also been set up at Crothers Hall.

