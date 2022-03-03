Who was Katie Meyer? Tributes pour in after Stanford women's team goalkeeper is found dead on campus

22-year-old Stanford University soccer player Katie Meyer has passed away. The student was found dead in her dorm room. The cause of death had not been revealed at the time of writing this article. However, police officials revealed that there were no threats to anyone else made on campus. They added that they are not treating the goalkeeper’s death as suspicious.
Stanford University released a statement on Wednesday regarding Katie Meyer’s death. It revealed that the senior was majoring in International Relations and minoring in History. She was also a Resident Assistant.
Adding to her extensive university resume, she was the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team captain and goalkeeper. Speaking of her character, the statement continued:
“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."
The university offered its condolences to Meyer’s family, friends, coaches, teammates, hallmates, and faculty.
More about Katie Meyer
Katie Meyer was born in Newbury Park, California. She is the daughter of Steven and Gina Meyer and has an elder and younger sister as well.
Katie was a key player in making the Stanford team win the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament. Mercury News reported that she had been the women’s soccer team captain twice and had made it to the Pacific-12 Conference’s honor roll twice as well.
Meyer had played 50 games in total over the last three seasons. Her team won 34 matches during her time spent with the players.
Paying tribute to the late athlete, Zoe Hasenauer, who plays soccer for Oregan State, said on social media:
“You were always such a bright light in this world.”
Former Washington state goalkeeper Courtney Worstell, who played with Meyer, said:
“You'll forever be one of the best to do it. I still can't wrap my head around it, and I don't want to believe it.”
The US Soccer Federation took to social media as well, saying:
“The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates, and loved ones of Katie Meyer.”
Following Meyer’s death, Stanford has made grief resources available to students and other community members. An on-site counseling staff has also been set up at Crothers Hall.