What happened to Darren Criss' brother, Chuck? Actor shares emotional tribute as sibling dies aged 36

Darren Criss took to his Instagram profile on Wednesday announcing the death of his older brother Charles. In an emotional tribute, the 35-year-old revealed that his brother, who he called 'Chuck,' had died by suicide.

One can scroll through the pictures below to read the entire tribute:

Darren Criss revealed that his brother was suffering from depression. However, the Glee alum did not want to reveal the exact reason behind his brother's suicide as the "reductive" explanation would not convey the entirety of his struggles.

Charles' death comes two years after their father's passing. Charles William Criss died in April 2020. People magazine reported that he was suffering from a rare heart condition.

How old was Darren Criss' brother Charles?

Charles Criss was 36 years old at the time of his passing. He was a singer and multi-instrumentalist who was best known for being part of the New York-based band, Freelance Whales. The band was strangely found as the members met through Craigslist. Some of the bandmates were from known friend circles as well.

Freelance Whales' recent Instagram story (Image via freelancewhalesagram/Instagram)

The band released their debut album Weathervanes in 2010. Their second album, Diluvia, was released two years later.

Along with being part of the band, Charles also released his solo album in 2013.

Speaking of his artistic talent, Darren Criss revealed in his heartbreaking post:

"His impressive skills as a musician mixed with his poetic observation of the world yielded a prolific amount of music that was endlessly unique, clever, fun, intriguing, and beautiful to me...A fitting metaphor for his very soul."

Darren and Charles Criss formed their own rock band in their garage in high school. The duo went on to call themselves Computer Games and debuted their first EP in 2017.

Followers shared their condolences under Darren's latest Instagram post. A few among the many read:

Singer John Legend said, "I'm so so sorry, Darren." He thanked the Emmy winner for sharing a "beautiful tribute" as well.

Rachel Zegler commented:

"Oh Darren. Sending so much love to you and your family."

Actress Lucy Hale said:

"Darren, I'm so sorry for the loss of this magnitude. This is a beautiful tribute. All of my love to you, your family, his partner, three children, and all who knew him."

Charles Criss parented three children. His two eldest children were from his previous marriage, while his youngest was with his partner.

Edited by Shaheen Banu