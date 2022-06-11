“It’s disappointing”: Attorney Camille Vasquez shuts down dating rumors with Johnny Depp after Amber Heard trial

Following Johnny Depp's victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard, rumors circulating online have suggested that Depp is now dating his attorney, Camille Vasquez.

While speaking to a news outlet, Vasquez denied the rumors and said that it falls in the territory of being a woman just doing her job. She continued:

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

The six-week defamation trial ended last week when the jury announced the verdict in favor of Depp. However, Vasquez started to trend on social media, owing to speculation that she was dating her client.

A source close to the trial stated that this was entirely true.

How Camille Vasquez responded to rumors of dating Johnny Depp

Vasquez said that she cares deeply about her clients and has become close with Depp, before going on to elaborate:

“But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

She further added that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was fighting for his life and it broke her heart to see him day in and day out having to sit and listen to the allegations made against him.

Camille also said that if she could provide him with a bit of comfort, she would do that, before stating that she already has a boyfriend and is happy in her relationship. She also added that it was unethical for them to date their clients, and mentioned:

“It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the defamation trial

Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard on June 1, 2022.

He was not seen at the trial on the day of the verdict, since he was in England with Jeff Beck.

Depp joined TikTok after his win, posting an emotional message for his fans and thanking them for their support. Meanwhile, Heard posted a long note on Instagram after the verdict and has been inactive on social media ever since.

